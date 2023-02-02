We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Remedy Kombucha Ginger & Lemon 4X330ml

Remedy Kombucha Ginger & Lemon 4X330ml
£5.25
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • A naturally fermented sparkling kombucha made with ginger and lemon juice with sweetener from the stevia plant.
  • Wanto to know more? Get clicking: remedydrinks.com
  • We started Remedy on out kitchen counter
  • We do things the old school way.
  • Long-aged brews. Small batches.
  • The tastiest kombucha going 'round.
  • Sarah & Emmet
  • Our founders source only the highest quality ingredients.
  • We're making it right.
  • Just 9 calories per can
  • No sugar, naturally
  • Long-aged brews
  • A sparkling live cultured drink
  • Delicately brewed for 30 days
  • Our kombucha is handcrafted and traditional
  • The real deal
  • Fizzy and refreshing
  • Our kombucha is raw, vegan & unpasteurised
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Raw Kombucha (Carbonated Water, Sugar*, Black Tea Leaves, Green Tea Leaves, Traditional Kombucha Culture), Ginger Juice (2%), Flavour Enhancer: Erythritol, Lemon Juice, Natural Ginger Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, *No Sugar remains after Remedy's traditional long-aged fermentation

Storage

A-ok in & out of the fridge Best Before: See Below

Number of uses

Servings per can: 1, Serving size: 330 mL

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Konings NV,
  • Beringersteenweg 98,
  • 3520 Zonhven,
  • Belgium.

Distributor address

  • Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
  • 16 Great Queen Street,
  • Covent Garden London,
  • WC2B 5AH.

Return to

  • Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
  • 16 Great Queen Street,
  • Covent Garden London,
  • WC2B 5AH.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mLPer Serving
Energy11 kJ/3 kcal36 kJ/9 kcal
Fat<0.5 g<0.5 g
Of which Saturates<0.1 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate1.5 g5.0 g
Of which Sugars0 g0 g
Fibre<0.5 g<0.5 g
Protein<0.5 g<0.5 g
Salt<0.01 g<0.01 g
Servings per can: 1, Serving size: 330 mL--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

78 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

such a great flavour!! its incredibly good for you

5 stars

such a great flavour!! its incredibly good for your gut too

We didn't know what this was so decided to try it

3 stars

We didn't know what this was so decided to try it couldn't really decide what it's flavour was it wasn't what we will be buying again x

Tasteless flat pop.

1 stars

Flat tasteless Nat's P. Where's the GINGER? Weak in flavour. Expecting the fizzy sound as you open the can ... nothing, more flavour in a 3 times used T-bag.

A refreshing drink

5 stars

The ginger certainly hits the back of the throat and initially, took me pleasantly, by surprise. However I found that the Kombucha isn't at all sweet and is a refreshing summer drink. Ideally I would add ice cubes to the drink!

Not good, wouldn't buy again

2 stars

A REMEDY Customer

Really sad about this but it was absolutely disgusting. I wouldn't even use it as a mix with alcohol it wasn't drinkable. I had a mouthful and had to throw it away. Perhaps they have other better flavours?

A really lovely drink for grown ups who don't want

5 stars

A really lovely drink for grown ups who don't want to drink alcohol. Not too sweet and with a sllght tang.

Weird but wonderful

4 stars

A REMEDY Customer

There isn't much you can drink that is both effervescent and tasty if you care about your health. I'm quite impressed with this item given the weird sounding flavour. It's difficult to find a good probiotic supplement in the UK, let alone one that you'd want to drink.

Tasted good

5 stars

A REMEDY Customer

I am not a big fan of kombucha but my girlfriend loves it she said it was quite good but not as strong as fresh kombucha. For me a person who doesn't like kombucha this was quite good and digestible and it really helps with digestion.

Love it

5 stars

A REMEDY Customer

I am huge fan if kambucha and this one is perfect in every way. I love ginger and lemon taste in general and it makes me even happy to try my favourite drink as n my favourite flavours.

Refreshing

4 stars

A REMEDY Customer

The drink is very light and unsweet. Each can is only around 4kcal which is a bonus for anyone who's looking to lose weight or watch their calories. In terms of taste, you can definitely taste the ginger and lemom but very faint. The kombucha has a taste of bitterness to it due to the tea and can taste a little strange at first but as your take a few more sips, you get use to it. But probably not the drink you'd pick if you prefer sweeter options.

1-10 of 78 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

