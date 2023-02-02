Remedy Kombucha Ginger & Lemon 4X330ml

such a great flavour!! its incredibly good for you
such a great flavour!! its incredibly good for your gut too
We didn't know what this was so decided to try it couldn't really decide what it's flavour was it wasn't what we will be buying again x
Tasteless flat pop.
Flat tasteless Nat's P. Where's the GINGER? Weak in flavour. Expecting the fizzy sound as you open the can ... nothing, more flavour in a 3 times used T-bag.
A refreshing drink
The ginger certainly hits the back of the throat and initially, took me pleasantly, by surprise. However I found that the Kombucha isn't at all sweet and is a refreshing summer drink. Ideally I would add ice cubes to the drink!
Not good, wouldn't buy again
Really sad about this but it was absolutely disgusting. I wouldn't even use it as a mix with alcohol it wasn't drinkable. I had a mouthful and had to throw it away. Perhaps they have other better flavours?
A really lovely drink for grown ups who don't want to drink alcohol. Not too sweet and with a sllght tang.
Weird but wonderful
There isn't much you can drink that is both effervescent and tasty if you care about your health. I'm quite impressed with this item given the weird sounding flavour. It's difficult to find a good probiotic supplement in the UK, let alone one that you'd want to drink.
Tasted good
I am not a big fan of kombucha but my girlfriend loves it she said it was quite good but not as strong as fresh kombucha. For me a person who doesn't like kombucha this was quite good and digestible and it really helps with digestion.
Love it
I am huge fan if kambucha and this one is perfect in every way. I love ginger and lemon taste in general and it makes me even happy to try my favourite drink as n my favourite flavours.
Refreshing
The drink is very light and unsweet. Each can is only around 4kcal which is a bonus for anyone who's looking to lose weight or watch their calories. In terms of taste, you can definitely taste the ginger and lemom but very faint. The kombucha has a taste of bitterness to it due to the tea and can taste a little strange at first but as your take a few more sips, you get use to it. But probably not the drink you'd pick if you prefer sweeter options.