Baker Street Marzipan Stollen 200g
Product Description
- Stollen with 12% Marzipan Filling
- Authentic German recipe with juicy raisins, citrus peel and a delicious marzipan centre
- Bursting with raisins, marzipan and all the tastes of a traditional German christmas.
- Authentic German recipe
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans!
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Raisins (27%), Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Sorbitols), Orange Peel, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Lemon Peel, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Flavouring, Salt, Corn Starch, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Fat
Allergy Information
- Prepared in an environment that handles ingredients that contain Milk, Egg and other Nuts., Not suitable for Milk, Egg or other Nut allergy sufferers.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.And once opened... to keep this product at its best reseal between uses. For Best Before: Please See Side of Pack.
Number of uses
Name and address
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
Return to
- www.lovebakerstreet.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each slice (50g) contains
|% RI* per slice
|Energy
|1685kJ/402kcal
|843kJ/201kcal
|10%
|Fat
|17.0g
|8.5g
|12%
|of which saturates
|8.0g
|4.0g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|28.5g
|of which sugars
|39.0g
|19.5g
|22%
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.2g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|3%
|This pack contains 4 servings
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
