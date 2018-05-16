Halo Top Plnt/Bsd Peanut Butter Chocolate Ice Cream 473Ml

- Energy1600 kJ 380 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 607 kJ 145 kcal
Product Description
- Peanut Butter Flavoured Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Fudge Swirl 4%, Brownie Pieces 2%, Chocolate Chips 2%, with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- Certified Vegan - vegan.org
- 380 kcal per tub
- Plant Based
- Certified Vegan
- Kosher - D.E.
- Pack size: 473ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Maltodextrin, Oat Base 9% (Oats, Water, Coconut Oil), Cane Sugar, Fudge Swirl 4% (Sugar, Corn Syrup, Water, Cocoa, Cocoa Mass, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavour, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Sweetener (Erythritol), Brownie Pieces 2% (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Water, Cocoa, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Natural Flavour, Salt), Chocolate Chips 2% (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Stabiliser (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter 1% (Peanuts, Sugar, Peanut Oil, Salt), Emulsifier (Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carrageenan), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Sea Salt, Natural Peanut Flavour, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Allergy Information
- This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Milk, Eggs and Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see base of tub.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Importer address
- UK
- Halo Top UK Ltd.,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- UK
- Halo Top UK Ltd.,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- EU
- Halo Top EU Ltd.,
- Riverside One,
- Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland,
Net Contents
473ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|473ml
|Energy
|607 kJ 145 kcal
|1600kJ 380 kcal
|Fat
|5,6g
|15g
|- of which saturates
|3,9g
|10g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|56g
|- of which sugars
|11,9g
|31g
|Protein
|0,9g
|2,4g
|Salt
|0,26g
|0,68g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021