Dr. Oetker American Style Pancake Mix 210G

- Energy555 kJ 131 kcal7%
- Fat2.5g4%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars4.1g5%
- Salt0.64g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 804 kJ/190 kcal
Product Description
- American Style Pancake Batter Mix
- For the full method search 'rainbow pancakes' at www.oetker.co.uk and simply use this pancake mix instead of making your pancakes from scratch.
- For more inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk or www.oetker.ie
- Follow Us!
- Making Baking Fun Since 1891
- Not Yet Recycled
- Just Add Milk
- Makes 7 Pancakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Whole Egg Powder, Sugar, Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Thickener (Guar Gum), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk.
Storage
Best Before End See seal of sachetStore in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try...
- Rainbow pancakes with a marshmallow sauce.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get In Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13,
- Block E,
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g (as prepared**)
|per pancake 69g (as prepared**)
|%* per pancake
|Energy
|804 kJ/190 kcal
|555 kJ/131 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|3.6g
|2.5g
|4%
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|1.3g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|32g
|22g
|8%
|of which sugars
|6.0g
|4.1g
|5%
|Protein
|7.3g
|5.0g
|10%
|Salt
|0.93g
|0.64g
|11%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 210g mix and 300ml whole milk
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020