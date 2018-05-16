Dr. Oetker Shimmer Spray Silver 50Ml
New
Product Description
- Edible Silver Decorating Spray
- For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas, visit: www.oetker.co.uk, www.oetker.ie
- Superior Results Since 1891
- Recycle
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol (Ethanol), Anti-Caking Agent (Potassium Aluminium Silicate), Carbon Dioxide, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Flavouring
Storage
Best Before End See base of can. Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- - Before each use, Shake Can Well until you can hear the ball bearing.
- - Cover surrounding work surface in case of any overspray.
- - Only spray onto cold products, hold can 20cm away from baking and spray lightly and evenly.
- - Gradually build up layers to create stronger colour, allowing each layer to dry in between coatings.
- - Suitable for use on all home baking such as icing, chocolate and sponges.
- - One can will cover the top and sides of approx. 4 x 18 cm (7 inch) cakes, depending on the intensity of colour desired.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Pressurised container. May burst if heated, Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition source. Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children.
- Use in well ventilated areas.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
- EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
Name and address
- Dr, Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
Return to
- Get In Touch
- Dr, Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- crt@oetker.ie
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|2429 kJ/586 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Safety information
- Flammable
WARNING WARNING Pressurised container. May burst if heated, Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition source. Use only as directed. Keep out of reach of children. Use in well ventilated areas. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020