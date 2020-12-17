Aptamil Organic 2 Follow On Baby Milk 800G
New
Product Description
- Organic Follow On Milk
- For more information visit our website.
- For information on Halal, visit our website.
- Immune System
- Contains Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Gentle Organic
- Organic ingredients with GOS/FOS, Vitamins A & C, Iron & Omega-3 LCPs
- Iron
- Iron supports normal cognitive development
- Omega-3 LCPs GOS/FOS
- No Artificial Preservatives*
- *As per legislation for all follow-on formula
- We have made this organic formulation with animal welfare and the planet in mind. Our milk comes from cows that are pastured on open fields when the weather allows, In line with organic standards.
- From the sourcing of our Ingredients to partnering with our farmers, quality is our highest priority.
- A parent cares about every detail and so do we.
- Our Unique Expertise
- Inspired by 40 years of breastmilk research, the development of Aptamil® Organic Follow On Milk has been driven by our expert knowledge of science and nature.
- During each stage of our development process, our new Organic formulation has been crafted with the care and expertise that we believe every parent and baby deserves. It is specifically tailored to complement a weaning diet, with Vitamins A, C & D and gentle organic ingredients.
- Moving to the next stage
- Aptamil® Organic Toddler Milk
- - Our organic formulation
- - Enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development
- - Suitable for children from the 12th month
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- We do not produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Lie
- Organic
- Tailored to complement a weaning diet
- Pack size: 800G
- Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Iron supports normal cognitive development
Information
Ingredients
Organic Lactose (from Milk), Organic Skimmed Milk, Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Palm Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Organic Whey Protein (from Milk), Emulsifier (Organic Soy Lecithin), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Hydroxide, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Nicotinamide, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Best Before: see above
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- Approx. 1 beaker, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day.
- This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open, remove tamper evidence strip on the rim of the pack.
- There is a handy leveller built into the pack. Store your scoop in the lid so that it is kept safe and secure.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Preparing your baby's feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Important feeding advice
- - Make up each feed as required.
- - For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- - Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- - Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- - Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- - Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Organic Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Call on our expertise
- Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|285kJ
|-
|68kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which, saturates
|1.4g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.2g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.5g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.023g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.001g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|of which, sugars
|6.9g
|of which, lactose
|6.6g
|of which, polyols
|0.002g
|- Inositol
|0.002g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|of which, GOS**
|0.24g
|of which, FOS***
|0.04g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Vitamin A
|60µg (15%*)
|Vitamin D3
|1.7µg (24%*)
|Vitamin E
|1.3mg TE (26%*)
|Vitamin K1
|4.2µg (35%*)
|Vitamin C
|8.8mg (20%*)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05mg (10%*)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.10mg (14%*)
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46mg (7%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.05mg (6%*)
|Folate
|13µg (10%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.16µg (20%*)
|Biotin
|1.7µg (17%*)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.47mg (16%*)
|Sodium
|22.7mg (6%*)
|Potassium
|73mg (7%*)
|Chloride
|52mg (10%*)
|Calcium
|72mg (13%*)
|Phosphorus
|48mg (9%*)
|Magnesium
|7.0mg (9%*)
|Iron
|1.0mg (13%*)
|Zinc
|0.50mg (10%*)
|Copper
|0.054mg (11%*)
|Manganese
|0.006mg (1%*)
|Fluoride
|≤0.006mg
|Selenium
|3.1µg (16%*)
|lodine
|13µg (16%*)
|L-Carnitine
|1.1mg
|Choline
|5.9mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrates (GOS**)
|0.1g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|**Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|***Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Organic Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020