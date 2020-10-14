Tesco Finest Apple Flapjack Crumble 250G
Product Description
- Bramley apple filling with a crumble topping made of oats, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds.
- Our chefs have created a modern twist on a classic crumble combining oats, golden syrup and seeds to create a luxurious but light, comforting dessert. The apples are carefully selected from British orchards for their intense flavour.
- British Bramley apple compote topped with a crunchy flapjack crumble.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (30%), Oats, Apple Purée (12%), Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg White.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain wheat.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-18 mins Remove outer carton. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/2 of a pack (125g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1415kJ
|1132kJ
|338kcal
|270kcal
|Fat
|14.0g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|43.9g
|35.1g
|Sugars
|20.0g
|16.0g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|3.8g
|Protein
|6.7g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
