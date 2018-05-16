Birds Eye 6 Crispy Battered Fish Fingers Extra Large 360G

- Energy1136kJ 272kcal14%
Product Description
- Alaska pollock fillet fish fingers in a crispy batter, lightly fried.
- From sea to plate
- To find out more about our ingredients and where this Fish comes from visit: www.birdseye.co.uk
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood, MSC-C-50470
- Carton - Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Source of omega 3
- 100% fish fillet
- Chunky - extra crispy
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (Fish) (56%), Batter Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Batter Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flour (Rice, Maize), Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Mustard, Wheat Gluten, Skimmed Milk Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring (contains Mustard), Caramelised Sugar, Pepper Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium/High Grill 18 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally. Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 7, 15-18 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Turn over after 10 minutes. Cook until crisp and golden.
- A serving of 2 chunky fish fingers oven baked provides: 134 mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g provides:
|Per 2 Chunky Fish Fingers Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|923kJ
|1136kJ
|- kcal
|220kcal
|272kcal
|Fat
|11g
|14g
|- of which Saturates
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|18g
|22g
|- of which Sugars
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|12g
|14g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
