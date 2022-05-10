Naked Malaysian Rendang Curry Vegetable Pot 60G

Not nice
I tried two different flavours, neither was very nice. The noodles are tiny, more like the crumbs you would get at the bottom of the packet. They also had a really slimey texture. The dried veg was unpleasant! I was really disappointed with these.
Price is ok but the curry is not
I am always looking for a fast and tasty pot noodle. Unfortunately, this doesn't make the cut. Though it is vegan and has great recyclable packaging, the vegetables and noodles are miniscule and tasteless.
Delicious
I love all the flavours; much nicer than your standard Pot Noodle.
Dried not fresh!
If you've got as far as reading the reviews then, unlike me, you'll already have realised the contents are dried, not fresh. My complaint is that the word "dried" doesn't appear in the product photo or the product name. I thought I was getting something like a Bol pot.
Greatvtaste
Love this. So tasty and quite filling. Ideal for a quick, relatively healthy lunch
?
No noodles in my pot! Only hard cabbage like bits and a few flakes of dried mushrooms. The flavour of the liquid was good, very strange to eat, just bits and liquid a third full.
Nice!
Healthier, and fresher seeming than a lot of other pot noodles. Even better with some black pepper and powdered spicy cayenne pepper. Good cheap, easy student food, though not quite as good as some of the Japanese instant noodle offerings.
Flavoursome
Easy to make, and so tasty. I had with a chicken steak, and was perfect. Definitely recommend