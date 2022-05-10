We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naked Malaysian Rendang Curry Vegetable Pot 60G

3.1(8)Write a review
£ 1.50
£25.00/kg

Per pot:

Energy
1002kJ
238kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.68g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ(79kcal)

Product Description

  • Dried Noodles in a Mild Curry Sauce with Coconut Milk, Mushroom, Broccoli & Coriander.
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • Mushroom & Broccoli
  • Chilli rating - Mild - 1
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Less than 240 Kcal
  • Less than 2% Fat
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Source of Protein and Fibre
  • Aromatic Spices Paired with Rich Coconut and A Hint of Garlic
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 60G
  • Source of Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Dried Vegetables (23%) (Mushroom, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Spring Onion, Green Beans), Coconut Milk Powder [Coconut Extract, Maltodextrin], Soya Protein Isolate, Sugar, Potato Starch, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Curry Powder [Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, All Spice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay], Ground Spices (Ginger, Chilli, Cinnamon), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Coriander, Chinese Five Spice [Salt, Star Anise, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove, Fennel, Ginger]

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg and other Gluten sources (Barley, Oat, Rye, Spelt, (Wheat)). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See base of pot

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • Ready in 5 Minutes
  • Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 240ml) stir thoroughly.
  • Leave to stand for 5 minutes, stir halfway through & again before serving.

Number of uses

This pot provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
  • 2010 Orchard Avenue,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 EKW3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pot (300g)
Energy334kJ(79kcal)1002kJ(238kcal)
Fat1.4g4.3g
of which saturates1.3g4.0g
Carbohydrate12.4g37.1g
of which sugars2.4g7.3g
Fibre1.5g4.6g
Protein3.4g10.3g
Salt0.56g1.68g
This pot provides 1 serving--

Safety information

WARNING: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Not nice

1 stars

I tried two different flavours, neither was very nice. The noodles are tiny, more like the crumbs you would get at the bottom of the packet. They also had a really slimey texture. The dried veg was unpleasant! I was really disappointed with these.

Price is ok but the curry is not

2 stars

I am always looking for a fast and tasty pot noodle. Unfortunately, this doesn't make the cut. Though it is vegan and has great recyclable packaging, the vegetables and noodles are miniscule and tasteless.

Delicious

5 stars

I love all the flavours; much nicer than your standard Pot Noodle.

Dried not fresh!

2 stars

If you've got as far as reading the reviews then, unlike me, you'll already have realised the contents are dried, not fresh. My complaint is that the word "dried" doesn't appear in the product photo or the product name. I thought I was getting something like a Bol pot.

Greatvtaste

5 stars

Love this. So tasty and quite filling. Ideal for a quick, relatively healthy lunch

?

1 stars

No noodles in my pot! Only hard cabbage like bits and a few flakes of dried mushrooms. The flavour of the liquid was good, very strange to eat, just bits and liquid a third full.

Nice!

4 stars

Healthier, and fresher seeming than a lot of other pot noodles. Even better with some black pepper and powdered spicy cayenne pepper. Good cheap, easy student food, though not quite as good as some of the Japanese instant noodle offerings.

Flavoursome

5 stars

Easy to make, and so tasty. I had with a chicken steak, and was perfect. Definitely recommend

