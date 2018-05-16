Tesco Fin*4 Strawberry & White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

- Energy825kJ 196kcal10%
Product Description
- 4 Hot cross buns with Belgian white chocolate chunks, strawberries and sweetened dried cranberries.
- Packed with strawberries, Belgian white chocolate and tangy sweetened dried cranberries. Our Tesco Finest hot cross buns are made from a delicately sweetened dough which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We blend strawberries through the dough with Belgian white chocolate chunks and sweetened dried cranberries. Batch baking the buns together keeps each one lovely and soft.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian White Chocolate Chunks (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Strawberries (9%), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Cranberry, Sugar], Palm Oil, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Potato Dextrin, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. For best before: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins, Temp: Medium Slice in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 1-2 minutes until golden brown. Turn once.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One bun (66g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|825kJ / 196kcal
|1250kJ / 297kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|31.8g
|48.2g
|Sugars
|7.1g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.8g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
