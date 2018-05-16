Yo! Katsu Curry Crumb 35G

Product Description
- Katsu curry flavoured crumb coater
- 20 min*
- *ready in 20 minutes
- Sprinkle, shake and season your way straight to the streets of Japan with this aromatic katsu curry crumb. Delicious sprinkled over chicken, salmon, cauliflower or use this mildly spiced seasoning to coat kebabs for a flavourful street food experience before cooking.
- Produced in the UK under licence by The Flava People,
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumb (77%) (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Salt), Spices (11%) (Coriander, Cumin, Fennel, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cayenne), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain: Gluten, Soy, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide Allergens: See ingredients list in bold (includes Cereals containing Gluten).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry, dark place. Once opened, use within 8 weeks and by the date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion
- Slice chicken, salmon or cauliflower and coat with a little oil
- Sprinkle over the katsu crumb and press firmly
- Sizzle bake, grill or cook on the bbq until cooked through
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Flava House,
- Beta Court,
- Harper Road,
- Sharston,
- Manchester,
- M22 4XR.
Return to
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (approx 8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1567kJ
|126kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|371kcal
|30kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|68.6g
|5.4g
|of which sugars
|6.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|2.80g
|0.26g
