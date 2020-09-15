By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Onion Gravy 500G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Onion Gravy 500G
£ 2.10
£0.42/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy174kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Onion gravy seasoned with herbs.
  • Onion Gravy Made with caramelised onions and seasoned with thyme and rosemary
  • Made with caramelised onions and seasoned with thyme and rosemary
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion (19%), Vegetable Stock [Water, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Yeast Extract, Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom, Salt, Lemon Juice, Bay Leaf, White Pepper, Thyme], Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sugar, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf.

 

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs
Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind the tab. Remove lid, place loosely back on pot. Place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 5 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 5 minutes stirring continuously until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (100g)
Energy174kJ / 42kcal174kJ / 42kcal
Fat2.1g2.1g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate4.1g4.1g
Sugars1.8g1.8g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein1.3g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.35
£1.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here