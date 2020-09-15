Tesco Finest Onion Gravy 500G

- Energy174kJ 42kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 42kcal
Product Description
- Onion gravy seasoned with herbs.
- Onion Gravy Made with caramelised onions and seasoned with thyme and rosemary
- Made with caramelised onions and seasoned with thyme and rosemary
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Onion (19%), Vegetable Stock [Water, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Yeast Extract, Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom, Salt, Lemon Juice, Bay Leaf, White Pepper, Thyme], Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Sugar, Thyme, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- Free From: Cereals containing Gluten,
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs
Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind the tab. Remove lid, place loosely back on pot. Place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir half way through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Time: 5 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 5 minutes stirring continuously until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pot (100g)
|Energy
|174kJ / 42kcal
|174kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|2.1g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
