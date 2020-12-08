Distillers Select Spiced Rum Trio Selection Pack 3 X 5Cl

Product Description
- Spiced Rum Trio
- Kraken Black Spiced Rum
- The Kraken Black Spiced Rum was the first of its kind on the spirits market. Created by blending the finest Caribbean rums and a proprietary recipe of secret spices, notably cinnamon, clove, ginger, nutmeg, vanilla
- and citrus peel. The Kraken is housed in a replica of a Victorian flagon.
- Dead Man's Fingers Spiced Rum
- Spiced rum created at the Rum and Crab Shack in St. Ives, Cornwall. Inspired by local flavours such as Saffron cake and the Shacks Own Pedro Ximinez Ice Cream.
- Captain Morgan Spiced Gold Rum
- Made with the finest Caribbean rum expertly blended with spices and natural flavours, matured in charred American white oak Bourbon barrels which gives the rum its rich colour and aroma.
- Alc 40 % Vol
- 2.0 UK Units per bottle
- Alc 37.5% Vol
- 1.9 UK Units per bottle
- Alc 35% Vol
- 1.8 UK Units per bottle
- Please drink responsibly
- UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Spice in Your Life
- Distinct Spirits
- Pack size: 15CL
Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
All Rums Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Please retain packaging for future reference.
Warnings
Name and address
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
Warning: This product contains alcohol and must not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
