Kirstys Golden Billionaire Slice 168G
New
Product Description
- Triple-layered dessert with a gluten free chocolate chip cookie base, topped with layers of salted toffee and coconut chocolate ganache finished with an indulgent chocolate drizzle and splashes of gold.
- Gluten Free Dough Base with Toffee Flavour Sauce and a Layer of Gluten Free Chocolate Sponge, Topped with Vegan Chocolate Coconut Cream and Gold Coloured Splash Wffect. Quick Frozen
- Hello...
- I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
- Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
- Why not try...
- Luxury Apple Pie
- Deep Layers of Apple encased in delicious flaky and crispy gluten free pastry, it's so delicious you have to give it a try!
- Thoughtful food
- Gluten Free
- Vegan friendly
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 186G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Sugar, Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Palm Kernel Oil, Brown Sugar, Cake Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin)), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Stearin Oil, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring), Water, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cocoa Powder, Shortening (Palm OIl, Rapeseed Oil), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Vodka (40% Abv), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Dextrose, Alcohol content less than 1.5% Abv
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory which handles Milk, Eggs and Nuts., Produced with a Dairy free recipe.
Storage
Keep flat & frozen at -18°C minimum.Do not refreeze once defrosted!
Produce of
Packed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- To serve at room temperature:
- Leave in packaging and place in fridge for approximately 1 hour. Serve at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Kirsty's,
- Cheshire,
- WA14 3NG.
Return to
Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
- Facebook /KirstysMeals
- Instagram Kirstys_official
- Twitter kirstys_
Net Contents
186g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 93g
|Energy kJ
|1877kJ
|1746kJ
|Energy kcal
|451kcal
|419kcal
|Fat
|31.9g
|29.7g
|(of which saturates)
|20.1g
|18.7g
|Carbohydrates
|39g
|36.3g
|(of which sugars)
|28g
|26.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|2.1g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.37g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
