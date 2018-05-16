By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kirstys Golden Billionaire Slice 168G

  • Triple-layered dessert with a gluten free chocolate chip cookie base, topped with layers of salted toffee and coconut chocolate ganache finished with an indulgent chocolate drizzle and splashes of gold.
  • Gluten Free Dough Base with Toffee Flavour Sauce and a Layer of Gluten Free Chocolate Sponge, Topped with Vegan Chocolate Coconut Cream and Gold Coloured Splash Wffect. Quick Frozen
  • Hello...
  • I genuinely believe that the food we eat is intrinsically linked to how we feel, both on the inside and out. Therefore all our recipes are thoughtfully created to make free-from food as delicious, nutritious and satisfying as can be.
  • Here at Kirsty's, we're a small but passionate bunch who greatly care about our impact on both people and our beautiful planet. Find out some of the little things we're doing to help make a difference over on our website.
  • Why not try...
  • Luxury Apple Pie
  • Deep Layers of Apple encased in delicious flaky and crispy gluten free pastry, it's so delicious you have to give it a try!
  • Thoughtful food
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 186G

Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Sugar, Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Palm Kernel Oil, Brown Sugar, Cake Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin)), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Stearin Oil, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring), Water, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cocoa Powder, Shortening (Palm OIl, Rapeseed Oil), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Vodka (40% Abv), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Dextrose, Alcohol content less than 1.5% Abv

  • Made in a factory which handles Milk, Eggs and Nuts., Produced with a Dairy free recipe.

Keep flat & frozen at -18°C minimum.Do not refreeze once defrosted!

Packed in UK

  • To serve at room temperature:
  • Leave in packaging and place in fridge for approximately 1 hour. Serve at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

2 Servings

  • Packed for:
  • Kirsty's,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA14 3NG.

  • Say hello, share your thoughts and find out more about us online at www.kirstys.co.uk
  • Facebook /KirstysMeals
  • Instagram Kirstys_official
  • Twitter kirstys_
  • Kirsty's,
  • Cheshire,
  • WA14 3NG.

186g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 93g
Energy kJ1877kJ1746kJ
Energy kcal451kcal419kcal
Fat 31.9g29.7g
(of which saturates)20.1g18.7g
Carbohydrates39g36.3g
(of which sugars)28g26.0g
Fibre 0.8g0.7g
Protein 2.1g1.9g
Salt 0.40g0.37g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

