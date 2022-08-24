We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Naturya Organic Blend Cognition Chocolate Flavoured 250G

Product Description

  • Cognition Functional Blend
  • To learn more about our Functional Blends visit naturya.com
  • Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Supports an active mind and protects against oxidative stress*
  • *Contributes to...
  • Cognitive Function
  • Iron & iodine contribute to normal cognitive function
  • Protection from Oxidative Stress
  • Manganese contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Nervous System
  • Copper & potassium contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system
  • Our Cognition Blend brings together superfoods from around the world to support your cognitive function. It is a natural source of iron and iodine to nourish an active mind, contains copper and potassium to support the nervous system and manganese, which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • Enjoy the rich, complex flavours of cacao and carob combined with nutty, caramel notes of lucuma and maca. This delicious blend is perfect for stirring into your porridge or mixing with milk or your favourite plant-based alternative, as a smoothie or shake.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, Non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Cacao, maca & lucuma
  • Copper, manganese, potassium
  • No added sugar
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 250G
  • Iron & iodine contribute to normal cognitive function
  • Manganese contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Copper & potassium contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Cacao Powder (39%), Organic Maca Powder (17%), Organic Lucuma Powder (15%), Organic Date Powder, Organic Carob Powder (14%), Natural Chocolate Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a facility that also handles Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark, dry place.Once opened consume within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try this...
  • Blend with your favourite smoothie and enjoy
  • Stir into porridge or yoghurt to boost your breakfast
  • Add 25g (2 1/2 tablespoons) to 250ml of milk, or your favourite plant-based alternative, shake well and enjoy
  • Quick tip...
  • Mix with milk or your favourite plant-based alternative and serve warm for a healthy hot chocolate
  • Shake well before use.
  • 1 tablespoon = 10 g

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Return to

  • Naturya,
  • Bath,
  • BA2 7PQ.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g% RI†per 25g% RI†
Energy 1404 kJ351 kJ
-336 kcal84 kcal
Fat 9.0 g2.2 g
of which saturates 5.2 g1.3 g
Carbohydrate 40 g10 g
of which sugars 26 g6.4 g
Fibre 25 g6.3 g
Protein 11 g2.7 g
Salt 0.06 g0.02 g
Potassium 1473 mg74368 mg18
Iron 8.8 mg632.2 mg16
Copper 2.6 mg2620.65 mg65
Manganese 2.2 mg1090.54 mg27
Iodine 89 µg6022.4 µg15
Vitamins & Minerals----
This pack contains 10 servings----
†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults----
Yummy

4 stars

Got it on offer, surprisingly nice flavour, like a slightly bitter chocolate. Have tried it in hot milk as a drink and mixed into porridge. Would buy again - though not at full price as it is too expensive!

