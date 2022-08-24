Naturya Organic Blend Cognition Chocolate Flavoured 250G

Yummy
Got it on offer, surprisingly nice flavour, like a slightly bitter chocolate. Have tried it in hot milk as a drink and mixed into porridge. Would buy again - though not at full price as it is too expensive!
Organic Cacao Powder (39%), Organic Maca Powder (17%), Organic Lucuma Powder (15%), Organic Date Powder, Organic Carob Powder (14%), Natural Chocolate Flavouring
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.Once opened consume within 1 month.
Packed in the UK
This pack contains 10 servings
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI†
|per 25g
|% RI†
|Energy
|1404 kJ
|351 kJ
|-
|336 kcal
|84 kcal
|Fat
|9.0 g
|2.2 g
|of which saturates
|5.2 g
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|40 g
|10 g
|of which sugars
|26 g
|6.4 g
|Fibre
|25 g
|6.3 g
|Protein
|11 g
|2.7 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|0.02 g
|Potassium
|1473 mg
|74
|368 mg
|18
|Iron
|8.8 mg
|63
|2.2 mg
|16
|Copper
|2.6 mg
|262
|0.65 mg
|65
|Manganese
|2.2 mg
|109
|0.54 mg
|27
|Iodine
|89 µg
|60
|22.4 µg
|15
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|†RI = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
