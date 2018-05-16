Tesco Finest Rainbow Carrots 450g

- Energy148kJ 35kcal2%
Product Description
- Coloured carrots.
- Sweet & vibrant rainbow carrots chosen for their crunch and burst of colour. Chosen to add a crunchy burst of colour to roasts or salads.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Storage
Keep your carrots fresh by storing them in the fridge in their packaging.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
Remove tops and tails.
Cut into even sized pieces for cooking.
OVEN
200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25-30 mins
Place in a roasting tin and drizzle with oil.
Roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until caramelised or tender.
Turn the carrots over half way through cooking.
All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 80g
|per 100g
|Energy
|148kJ
|185kJ
|35kcal
|44kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|3.9g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
