Tesco Finest Rainbow Carrots 450g

Tesco Finest Rainbow Carrots 450g
£ 1.50
£3.34/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy148kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 148kJ

Product Description

  • Coloured carrots.
  • Sweet & vibrant rainbow carrots chosen for their crunch and burst of colour. Chosen to add a crunchy burst of colour to roasts or salads.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Storage

Keep your carrots fresh by storing them in the fridge in their packaging.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

    Remove tops and tails.

    Cut into even sized pieces for cooking.

    OVEN

    200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6   25-30 mins

    Place in a roasting tin and drizzle with oil. 

    Roast in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until caramelised or tender. 

    Turn the carrots over half way through cooking.

    All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

     

     

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 80gper 100g
Energy148kJ185kJ35kcal44kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.2g7.7g
Sugars5.8g7.2g
Fibre3.1g3.9g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

