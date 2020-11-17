Vocation Hop Skip & Juice Pale Ale 330Ml
- Beer
- 10c refund at collection depots/points in participating state/territory of purchase.
- A tropical pale ale with heavy doses of citrussy Simcoe to get lips hopping. A delicate drop of Citra BBC to start mouths skipping, and enough juice all round to leave you jumping through to the soft bitter finish.
- We Brew Bold Beers
- From our hilltop in Yorkshire we'd rather set benchmarks than trends, only making beer that we're proud to put our name on.
- It's what drives us. It's what made us. It's our Vocation.
- 1.9 UK Units per can
- Pack size: 330ML
- Allergens: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats
1.9
5.7% vol
Beer
Ambient
Store cool, drink fresh.Best Before: See base of can.
- Pour carefully, may contain sediment.
- Brewed and canned by:
- Vocation Brewery,
- Craggs Country Bus. Park,
- Hebden Bridge,
- HX7 5TT.
- Experience IT Beverages,
- 15 Corrie Road,
- Nth Manly,
- NSW2100.
- vocationbrewery.com
330ml ℮
