Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Rosemary 150G
New
Product Description
- KETTLE CHIPS SEA SALT & ROSEMARY 150G
- The panel below helps you to choose the balance that's right for you. Enjoy!
- Sorry this packaging is currently not recyclable
- KETTLE® and other trade marks used on this packaging belong to S-L Snacks National, LLC and are used under licence. Copyright © S-L Snacks National, LLC 1993 -2017
- Hand cooked in Norfolk
- British potato chips
- Absolutely nothing artificial
- Enjoy the heady aroma of the great British herb garden with rosemary & sea salt
- We're all about real food ingredients
- We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
- Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
- No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
- These chips are suitable for: vegetarians
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings of 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Road,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- United Kingdom.
- KETTLE®,
Return to
- Kettle Foods Ltd,
- Barnard Road,
- Norwich,
- NR5 9JP,
- United Kingdom.
- We'd love to hear from you.
- 0800 616996
- www.kettlechips.co.uk
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020