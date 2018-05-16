Moo Free Original Santa Shaped Cocoa Bar 32G

Product Description
- Santa Shaped Cocoa Bar
- UTZ Certified cocoa
- Moo Free is an ethical family business whose team includes several amazing people with autism. We purchase UTZ certified cocoa for this product to support sustainable farming. www.utz.org
- For Dairy Dodging Christmas Choccy Chompers
- Dairy, gluten and soya free
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 32G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa [33%] (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass), Rice Flour, Chicory Root, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Hazelnuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in England
Name and address
- Moo Free,
- 3 Kingfisher Units.
Return to
- Moo Free,
- 3 Kingfisher Units.
- moofreechocolates.com
Net Contents
32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2234kJ / 536kcal
|Fat
|31g
|of which saturates
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|of which sugars
|42g
|Protein
|3g
|Salt
|0g
