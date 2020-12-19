Tesco Finest Free From Tiger Bread 400G

Best Ever!
Best tasting gluten free bread I've tasted to date, and I've tasted a lot. The seeded equivalent is just as good, well done Tesco, now can we please have a brown loaf of the same standard.
Not the best unfortunately
This loaf was very dry and heavy. Made excellent toast but if you want a decent sandwich then pay extra and stick with the Warburtons Tiger Loaf. Not easy to eat. Would not buy again.
Nice texture but no tiger bread taste
Bought for our daughter who is a Coeliac. Made it into a sandwich for both of us. Nice looking and soft textured bread however lacking in any "tiger bread" taste which was very disappointing.
best loaf ever!!!!
WOW! what a lovely bread! Being gluten intollerant I avoid gluten at all costs these days. However many of the gluten free loaves on the market crumble rather than tear and tend to be chalky on the palette. However with this Tesco Finest Tiger Loaf, the texture in my opinion is superior to a wheat based tiger loaf. I think I am going to order some now!LOL I am actually lost for words to describe how good this loaf is. It tears, it is not chalky, the taste is fabulous. It toasts wonderfully too. Please try it for yourself!! it is the best gluten free loaf I have tried.