Tesco Finest Free From Tiger Bread 400G

3.8(4)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.62/100g
One slice
  • Energy335kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 238kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced white bread made with maize starch, rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch and maize flour , topped with rice flour paste.
  • Our tiger loaf is hand finished for an iconic crackled crust with a distinctive taste and soft centre. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Hand finished and baked for an iconic crackled crust with a soft centre.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Starch, Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Psyllium Husk Powder, Sugar, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Maize Flour, Bamboo Fibre, Rice Protein, Dried Egg White, Salt, Fermented Maize Starch, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 3 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1005kJ / 238kcal335kJ / 79kcal
Fat3.5g1.2g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate45.2g15.1g
Sugars6.5g2.2g
Fibre7.0g2.3g
Protein3.0g1.0g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Best Ever!

5 stars

Best tasting gluten free bread I've tasted to date, and I've tasted a lot. The seeded equivalent is just as good, well done Tesco, now can we please have a brown loaf of the same standard.

Not the best unfortunately

2 stars

This loaf was very dry and heavy. Made excellent toast but if you want a decent sandwich then pay extra and stick with the Warburtons Tiger Loaf. Not easy to eat. Would not buy again.

Nice texture but no tiger bread taste

3 stars

Bought for our daughter who is a Coeliac. Made it into a sandwich for both of us. Nice looking and soft textured bread however lacking in any "tiger bread" taste which was very disappointing.

best loaf ever!!!!

5 stars

WOW! what a lovely bread! Being gluten intollerant I avoid gluten at all costs these days. However many of the gluten free loaves on the market crumble rather than tear and tend to be chalky on the palette. However with this Tesco Finest Tiger Loaf, the texture in my opinion is superior to a wheat based tiger loaf. I think I am going to order some now!LOL I am actually lost for words to describe how good this loaf is. It tears, it is not chalky, the taste is fabulous. It toasts wonderfully too. Please try it for yourself!! it is the best gluten free loaf I have tried.

