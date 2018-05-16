By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sunkist No Added Sugar Summer Fruits Squash 1 Litre

Sunkist No Added Sugar Summer Fruits Squash 1 Litre
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml
Per 250ml serving
  • Energy23kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.02g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 9kJ/2kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated low calorie fruit juice drink with flavourings & sweeteners.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • 100% recyclable
  • Cap On - Recycle
  • Sunkist is a registered trademark of Sunkist Growers, Inc., USA. Used under license by Nichols Plc
  • ®2020 Sunkist Growers, Inc.
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 13% (Apple, Redcurrant, Strawberry, Cherry), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

For Best Before End see cap or shoulder of bottle. Store cool and out of sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute 1 part squash with 4 parts water. Add extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 20 servings

Additives

  • Contains Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Nichols Plc,
  • Newton-Le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Nichols Plc,
  • Newton-Le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml of diluted product
Energy 9kJ/2kcal
Fat 0.01g
of which saturates <0.01g
Carbohydrate 0.4g
of which sugars 0.2g**
Protein 0g
Salt 0.05g
** Contains Naturally Occurring Fruit Sugars-

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

