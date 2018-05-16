By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cake Decor Festive Sugar Decorations 12S

£ 1.50
£0.12/each

New

Product Description

  • 12 Sugar Decorations
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.
  • Christmas Fun
  • So easy

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maize Starch, Powdered Egg White, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Colours (Curcumin, Carmine, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls & Chlorophyllins, Vegetable Carbon), Spirulina Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.For Best Before: see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Here's How...
  • Festive Decorations can be applied to frosting and icing, or directly onto cakes. Use Cake Décor Edible Glue to secure the decorations in place.
  • Why Not Try:
  • Pair our Festive Decorations with Elf Frosting for amazingly festive bakes!

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1658kJ/396kcal
Fat<0.1g
of which Saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate96.3g
of which Sugars95.7g
Protein2.8g
Salt0.1g

