Cornetto Chocolate & Orange Flavour Ice Cream 4 X 90Ml
Product Description
- Orange flavour chocolate ice cream (29%) and orange colour vanilla ice cream (29%) in a chocolate wafer cone (20%) with a chocolate flavour coating (9%), chocolate flavour topping (7%) and chocolate curls (5%).
- Cornetto Chocolate & Orange is an irresistible chocolate and orange flavour ice cream combined with delicious vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate flavour toppings and chocolate curls, in a chocolate flavour wafer cone lined with a chocolatey layer. These ice cream cones make for the perfect treat to share with your friends and family!
- For over 50 years we've been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto ice cream is better than the last. Taking your taste buds on a delicious journey from the tasty chocolate flavour topping, through the smooth vanilla and chocolate flavour orange ice cream, down to the crunchy chocolate flavoured wafer cone, and of course ending with the legendary chocolatey tip. An Italian ice cream manufacturer from Naples was passionate about ice cream, loving creamy texture, delicious flavours and quality ingredients. One day, they found a way to spread their passion for ice cream to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail. The great idea was to cover the inside of the ice cream cone with a chocolatey layer, allowing the wafer to keep its crispiness when filled with ice cream. From this breakthrough we have the Cornetto we know and love today.
- Each pack contains four tasty ice cream cones that, whether enjoyed as a snack or a dessert, are guaranteed to be a favourite with family and friends. Why not try our other tasty flavours including strawberry, vanilla, or mint?
- Pack size: 360ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, WHEAT flour, glucose syrup, cocoa mass, fat reduced cocoa powder, fructose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, sunflower seed oil, whey solids (MILK), potato starch, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides, sunflower lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), salt, carrot concentrate, lemon juice concentrate, colour (carotenes), flavourings. May contain: soy
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
360 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1402 kJ
|869 kJ
|785 kJ
|9%
|Energy (kcal)
|335 kcal
|208 kcal
|188 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|19 g
|12 g
|11 g
|16%
|of which saturates (g)
|16 g
|9.9 g
|8.9 g
|45%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|35 g
|22 g
|20 g
|8%
|of which sugars (g)
|22 g
|14 g
|12 g
|13%
|Protein (g)
|3.8 g
|2.3 g
|2.1 g
|4%
|Salt (g)
|0.18 g
|0.11 g
|0.1 g
|2%
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
