Bonne Maman Orange Madeleine 175G

Product Description
- Madeleine with Candied Oranges and Mandarins
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Butter 23%, Sugar, Fresh Eggs 18%, Oranges Candied Preparation 9, 6% (Sugar, Oranges 4, 2%, Lemon Juice from Concentrated), Invert Sugar Syrup, Mandarins Candied Preparation 2, 4% (Sugar, Mandarin 0, 8%, Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrated), Natural Orange Mandarin Flavour, Natural Vanilla Flavour (contains Alcohol), Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates Wheat), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts.
Storage
Keep in a dry place, away from heat and light.
Produce of
Made in France
Name and address
- (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
- BP 20 - Contres,
- 41700 Le Controis-en-Sologne,
- France.
Return to
- 0 800 082 207
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 1 Madeleine (25 g)
|Energy
|1744 kJ
|436 kJ
|-
|417 kcal
|104 kcal
|Fat
|22 g
|5.4 g
|of which saturates
|14 g
|3.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|12 g
|of which sugars
|31 g
|7.8 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|5.0 g
|1.3 g
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.19 g
