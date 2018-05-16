By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Orange Madeleine 175G

Bonne Maman Orange Madeleine 175G
£ 2.00
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Madeleine with Candied Oranges and Mandarins
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Butter 23%, Sugar, Fresh Eggs 18%, Oranges Candied Preparation 9, 6% (Sugar, Oranges 4, 2%, Lemon Juice from Concentrated), Invert Sugar Syrup, Mandarins Candied Preparation 2, 4% (Sugar, Mandarin 0, 8%, Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrated), Natural Orange Mandarin Flavour, Natural Vanilla Flavour (contains Alcohol), Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates Wheat), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Keep in a dry place, away from heat and light.

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
  • BP 20 - Contres,
  • 41700 Le Controis-en-Sologne,
  • France.

Return to

  • (SMB) Gâteaux Bonne Maman,
  • BP 20 - Contres,
  • 41700 Le Controis-en-Sologne,
  • France.
  • 0 800 082 207

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 1 Madeleine (25 g)
Energy1744 kJ436 kJ
-417 kcal104 kcal
Fat22 g5.4 g
of which saturates14 g3.4 g
Carbohydrate50 g12 g
of which sugars31 g7.8 g
Fibre1.3 g0.3 g
Protein5.0 g1.3 g
Salt0.75 g0.19 g

