Urban Fruit Gently/Gentle Baked Mango & Passion Fruit 85G

Product Description
- Gently baked mango with passionfruit & lime
- Gently Tumbled
- We tumble fresh passionfruit pulp and lime juice with our delicious mango, before gently baking it at really low temperatures to maintain nutrients for a juicy and zingy snack
- Sustainable Farming
- Grown by a farming collective
- Only the ripest fruit is picked
- 100% waste free at source
- 1 per 30g - 1 of your 5 a day
- High in vit C
- No sulphites
- No added sugar
- High fibre
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Mango, Passionfruit, Lime
Allergy Information
- Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Preparation and Usage
- How To Enjoy Urban Fruit
- Straight from the pack
- In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
- Pre/post workout
Name and address
- Urban Fruit,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1360kJ
|-
|321kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|- of which sugars**
|48g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|Protein
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|34mg
|42%
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
