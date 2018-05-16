We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Urban Fruit Gently/Gentle Baked Mango & Passion Fruit 85G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Urban Fruit Gently/Gentle Baked Mango & Passion Fruit 85G
£ 2.10
£24.71/kg

Product Description

  • Gently baked mango with passionfruit & lime
  • Gently Tumbled
  • We tumble fresh passionfruit pulp and lime juice with our delicious mango, before gently baking it at really low temperatures to maintain nutrients for a juicy and zingy snack
  • Sustainable Farming
  • Grown by a farming collective
  • Only the ripest fruit is picked
  • 100% waste free at source
  • 1 per 30g - 1 of your 5 a day
  • High in vit C
  • No sulphites
  • No added sugar
  • High fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 85G
  • No added sugar
  • High fibre
  • High in vit C

Information

Ingredients

Mango, Passionfruit, Lime

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Enjoy Urban Fruit
  • Straight from the pack
  • In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
  • Pre/post workout

Name and address

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g%RI*
Energy 1360kJ
-321kcal
Fat 0.7g
- of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 73g
- of which sugars**48g
Fibre 7.2g
Protein 2.4g
Salt 0.1g
Vitamin C 34mg42%
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**contains naturally occurring sugars--
View all Dried Fruit

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here