Tesco Polar Bear Winter Scene Cake

Tesco Polar Bear Winter Scene Cake

Per 73g
  • Energy1253kJ 298kcal
    15%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars40.7g
    45%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1717kJ

Product Description

  Madeira sponge cake layered with jam and buttercream, covered in coloured soft icing and edible decorations
  Made with Madeira sponge, this festive themed cake is filled with raspberry jam and buttercream and finished with soft icing, frosting and edible sweet decoration. Perfect with a warm cup of tea. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Jam (5%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavouring], Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Palm Stearin, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Dextrose, Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Cellulose), Plant Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower, Carrot), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cornflour, Flavouring, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Dried Egg White, Sucrose Syrup.

Allergy Information

  May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  Remove outer packaging amd ribbon before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1717kJ1253kJ408kcal298kcal
Fat12.6g9.2g
Saturates4.1g3.0g
Carbohydrate70.3g51.3g
Sugars55.7g40.7g
Fibre1.6g1.2g
Protein2.5g1.8g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

