Naked Chicken Yakisoba Noodles 100G

Naked Chicken Yakisoba Noodles 100G
£ 1.00
£10.00/kg

New

Per Serving: (without additional ingredients)
  • Energy716kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.36g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462kJ(109kcal)

Product Description

  • Dried Egg Noodles in a Chicken Yakisoba Flavour Sauce with Red Pepper and Spring Onion.
  • Sachet - Don't Recycle
  • 5 Minute noodles
  • On the hob
  • Just add veg & meat
  • Less than 170 kcal
  • Less than 1% fat
  • A source of protein
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • A Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Egg Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Natural Flavourings, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Spring Onion, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Ground Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Black Pepper, Barley Malt Vinegar Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack provides 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com
  • Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
  • 2010 Orchard Avenue,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24,
  • D24 EKW3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed without additional ingredients) Per 100g(as consumed without additional ingredients) Per serving (155g)
Energy462kJ(109kcal)716kJ(169kcal)
Fat0.6g0.9g
of which saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate21.1g32.8g
of which sugars2.6g4.0g
Fibre1.5g2.3g
Protein4.1g6.4g
Salt0.88g1.36g
This pack provides 2 servings--

