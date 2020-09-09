Naked Chicken Yakisoba Noodles 100G
New
- Energy716kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt1.36g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 462kJ(109kcal)
Product Description
- Dried Egg Noodles in a Chicken Yakisoba Flavour Sauce with Red Pepper and Spring Onion.
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- 5 Minute noodles
- On the hob
- Just add veg & meat
- Less than 170 kcal
- Less than 1% fat
- A source of protein
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- A Source of Protein
Information
Ingredients
Dried Egg Noodles [Soft Wheat, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)], Sugar, Potato Starch, Natural Flavourings, Soy Sauce Powder [Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat], Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Spring Onion, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Ground Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Ground Black Pepper, Barley Malt Vinegar Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack provides 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
Return to
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
- 2010 Orchard Avenue,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24,
- D24 EKW3,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed without additional ingredients) Per 100g
|(as consumed without additional ingredients) Per serving (155g)
|Energy
|462kJ(109kcal)
|716kJ(169kcal)
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.9g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|32.8g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|4.1g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.88g
|1.36g
|This pack provides 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020