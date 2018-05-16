By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Garlic Bread Stuffing 130G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Garlic Bread Stuffing 130G
£ 1.40
£10.77/kg
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy815kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1630kJ / 385kcal

Product Description

  • Sourdough breadcrumbs, croutons, garlic and herb stuffing mix.
  • Toasted sourdough breadcrumbs, toasted garlic and herbs
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Wheat Sourdough Croutons (30%)[Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sourdough(Wheat), Yeast, Oat Fibre, Salt, Brandy Vinegar, Wheat Starch, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)], Garlic (12%), Toasted Garlic Powder (3.5%), Dried Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Salt, Dried Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6 25 Mins Empty the sachet into a large heatproof bowl and mix well. Add 195ml boiling water, gently mix with a fork to ensure no clumps of dry stuffing remain, and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof dish, lightly greased with vegetable oil. Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven for 25 minutes or until crisp and golden on top.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (50g**)
Energy1630kJ / 385kcal815kJ / 193kcal
Fat4.4g2.2g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate73.0g36.5g
Sugars5.1g2.6g
Fibre4.1g2.1g
Protein11.4g5.7g
Salt2.5g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When prepared according to instructions 20g typically weighs 50g.--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

