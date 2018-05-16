Wicked Kitchen Garlic Bread Stuffing 130G

- Energy815kJ 193kcal10%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1630kJ / 385kcal
Product Description
- Sourdough breadcrumbs, croutons, garlic and herb stuffing mix.
- Toasted sourdough breadcrumbs, toasted garlic and herbs
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Wheat Sourdough Croutons (30%)[Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sourdough(Wheat), Yeast, Oat Fibre, Salt, Brandy Vinegar, Wheat Starch, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)], Garlic (12%), Toasted Garlic Powder (3.5%), Dried Wheat Sourdough, Sugar, Salt, Dried Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6 25 Mins Empty the sachet into a large heatproof bowl and mix well. Add 195ml boiling water, gently mix with a fork to ensure no clumps of dry stuffing remain, and allow to stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof dish, lightly greased with vegetable oil. Place in the centre of the pre-heated oven for 25 minutes or until crisp and golden on top.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Net Contents
130g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (50g**)
|Energy
|1630kJ / 385kcal
|815kJ / 193kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|73.0g
|36.5g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|2.1g
|Protein
|11.4g
|5.7g
|Salt
|2.5g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When prepared according to instructions 20g typically weighs 50g.
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
