Galaxy Chocolate Easter Hunt Mix 306.4G

Galaxy Chocolate Easter Hunt Mix 306.4G
£ 5.00
£1.64/100g

New

Product Description

  • Hollow Egg (Milk) (Galaxy) - Hollow milk chocolate egg. Galaxy Enchanted Eggs - Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (8.0%), dusted with a rose gold coloured coating. Galaxy Caramel Mini Eggs - Milk chocolate eggs with a soft caramel centre (37%).
  • Hide these delicious Galaxy® eggs and let your family & friends search for them.
  • Enjoy Galaxy® smooth chocolate this Easter.
  • Hollow Egg (Milk) (Galaxy)
  • Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 21g
  • Galaxy Enchanted Eggs
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 34g
  • Galaxy Caramel Mini Eggs
  • Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 11.43g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 306.4G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

306.4g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Starch, Maize Protein, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 34g (%*)
    Energy 2158kJ734kJ (9%)
    -516kcal175kcal (9%)
    Fat 27g9.1g (13%)
    of which saturates 16g5.5g (28%)
    Carbohydrate 61g21g (8%)
    of which sugars 60g20g (22%)
    Protein 6.5g2.2g (4%)
    Salt 0.35g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 34g--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 21g (%*)
    Energy 2210kJ464kJ (6%)
    -529kcal111kcal (6%)
    Fat 29g6.1g (9%)
    of which saturates 17g3.6g (18%)
    Carbohydrate 59g12g (5%)
    of which sugars 58g12g (13%)
    Protein 7.5g1.6g (3%)
    Salt 0.27g0.06g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 21g--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (E500), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.43g (%*)
    Energy 2001kJ229kJ (3%)
    -478kcal55kcal (3%)
    Fat 23g2.6g (4%)
    of which saturates 14g1.5g (8%)
    Carbohydrate 62g7.0g (3%)
    of which sugars 56g6.4g (7%)
    Protein 5.8g0.7g (1%)
    Salt 0.41g0.05g (<1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 11.43g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

