Pedigree Christmas Schmakos Turkey 20 Sticks 144G

Product Description
- Pedigree Xmas Schmakos Turkey 20 sticks 144g
- Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
- Delicious Tender Strips the perfect dog treats for Christmas! Pedigree Schmackos are soft, succulent low-fat dog treats, full of delicious flavours that dogs adore. Developed by nutritionists and vets, these turkey Pedigree dog treats are low-fat, ideal for training, rewarding just treating your canine at any time.
- Low-fat dog treats for guilt free rewards.
- Pedigree Schmackos have less than 30 kcal / treat
- Turkey dog treats with omega 6, for a delicious doggy treat that will help keep them fit for life.
- Delicious dog sticks that contain no artificial colours or flavours - just tasty dog treats that your canine will love.
- Complementary dog treats developed by nutritionists and vets at Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition.
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog treats, dog chews and dental treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel your canines exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- Soft, scrumptious and full of flavour, dogs adore these Pedigree dog treats whole or torn into smaller pieces
- Pack size: 144G
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 37%, including 3% Turkey), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Cereals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: Small dogs (4-9 kg), feed up to 1 stick per day. Medium dogs (10-24 kg), feed up to 2 sticks per day. Large dogs (25 kg+), feed up to 4 sticks per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Net Contents
20 x 144g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|28.0
|Fat content:
|12.3
|Inorganic matter:
|8.3
|Crude fibre:
|2.5
|Moisture:
|19.2
|Calcium:
|1.3
|Omega 6 fatty acids:
|12087 mg/kg
|Energy:
|324 kcal/100 g
|Vitamin A:
|2312 IU
|Vitamin E:
|23.1 IU
|Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):
|13.9 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Safety information
