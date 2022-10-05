We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Beef & Ale Slow Cook Recipe Mix 38G

4.5(2)Write a review
Schwartz Beef & Ale Slow Cook Recipe Mix 38G
£0.90
£2.37/100g

Product Description

  • A tasty recipe mix with earthy paprika, aromatic parsley and a hint of celery seed for a slow-cooked casserole full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ready in Up to 8 Hours
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day is Provided by 1 Serving of Our Recipe
  • Full of Flavour
  • Suitable for Slow Cookers
  • No Added Preservatives or MSG
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 38G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Spices (Paprika (11%), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Celery Seed, White Pepper), Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Modified Starch, Sugar, Thickener (Guar Gum), Parsley, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy1257kJ958kJ11%
-298kcal229kcal
Fat2.2g4.4g6%
of which saturates0.4g1.7g8%
Carbohydrate57.6g12.9g5%
of which sugars5.2g7.0g8%
Fibre9.5g3.7g-
Protein7.1g27.3g55%
Salt12.01g1.47g25%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Delicious!

5 stars

Really delicious! Very easy to use.

I used this to make a casserole in a slow cooker a

4 stars

I used this to make a casserole in a slow cooker and was pleased with the taste, would buy it again.

