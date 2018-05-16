Martson Foods Triple Chocolate Cookie Pie 294G

- Energy1086kJ 258kcal13%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840kJ
Product Description
- Cookie Dough Pie with milk, white and dark chocolate pieces.
- Made with responsibly sourced Cocoa and Palm Oil and the packaging is 100% recyclable too, so you can enjoy a treat with a clear conscience.
- Widely Recycled
- Truly Delicious Desserts
- Hand Finished in Somerset
- Temptingly gooey cookie dough, hand finished with Belgian milk, white and dark chocolate pieces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 294G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono and Di Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Whole Egg, Muscovado Sugar, Belgian Milk Chocolate Chunks (4%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier; Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (4 %) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour], Belgian White Chocolate Chunks (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour], Alkalised Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts.
Storage
Best Before: See side of pack.Keep frozen. Food Freezer **** Until Best Before End Date Star Marked* *** Until Best Before End Date Frozen Food ** 1 Month Compartment of Refrigerator * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days Refrigerator or other cool place 24 Hours Do not re-freeze once defrosted *Must be - 18°c or colder
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and bake from frozen in the foil tray in a pre heated oven. 170°c Fan/190°c/Gas Mark 5 for 18 minutes.
Once cooked, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Do not reheat.
We have given you these heating instructions as a guide only.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K
Preparation and Usage
- Always tastes great, we love it served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Number of uses
As a guide, we recommend this product provides: 5 servings
Name and address
- Marston Foods Ltd,
- Marston Park,
- Tytherington,
- Frome,
- Somerset,
- BA11 5BS.
Return to
- To contact us please email enquiries@marstonfoods.co.uk
- www.marstonfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
294g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 59g (1/5th pie)
|Energy
|1840kJ
|1086kJ
|-
|438kcal
|258kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|10.5g
|Of which saturates
|7.3g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|63g
|37.2g
|Of which sugar
|34g
|20.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|6g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.1g
|-
|-
