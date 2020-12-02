Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Ice Dream Treat 500Ml

Yummy and love the price . Well done Tesco x
One of the best vegan ice desserts! Great job Tesc
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ / 115kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (10%), Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate (8%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter], Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
|Typical Values
|One scoop (64g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|480kJ / 115kcal
|750kJ / 180kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|10.8g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|8.4g
|13.1g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|4.0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.
|-
|-
