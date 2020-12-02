By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Ice Dream Treat 500Ml

5(2)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate Ice Dream Treat 500Ml
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

New

One scoop
  • Energy480kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate iced dessert made with coconut oil and lupin protein isolate.
  • Smooth chocolate Ice Dream treat
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (10%), Sugar, Lupin Protein Isolate (8%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Chocolate (1.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter], Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Carbonate), Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne scoop (64g)Per 100g
Energy480kJ / 115kcal750kJ / 180kcal
Fat6.9g10.8g
Saturates6.0g9.4g
Carbohydrate10.4g16.3g
Sugars8.4g13.1g
Fibre2.6g4.0g
Protein1.5g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
One scoop 64g is the equivalent to 100ml.--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy and love the price . Well done Tesco x

5 stars

5 stars

Yummy and love the price . Well done Tesco x

One of the best vegan ice desserts! Great job Tesco

5 stars

5 stars

One of the best vegan ice desserts! Great job Tesco

