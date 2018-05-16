Tesco Soleil Dry Touch Sun Protection Mist Spf 50 200Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Soleil clear sun protection mist SPF 50
- Tesco Soleil Clear Sun Protection Mist SPF 50 200ml
- 50 SPF HIGH Dry Touch Clear Sun Protection Mist Water Resistant UVA and UVB Protection Dermatologically Tested Non Greasy
- This fast-absorbing, refreshing and cooling mist protects skin against sun induced damage.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. Hold 20cm from your body and spray evenly. Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun-exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming, sweating or towelling. For facial use, spray into hand and then apply.
Warnings
- Extremely flammable aerosol.,
- Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/ 122°F.,
- Contains gas under pressure
- may explode if heated.,
- Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
- Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces. – No smoking.,
- Keep cool. Protect from sunlight.,
- Keep out of reach of children.,
- Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.,
- Pressurized container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use.,
- Read label before use.,
- Danger
Recycling info
Aerosol. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
Extremely flammable aerosol., Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/ 122°F., Contains gas under pressure may explode if heated., Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source., Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces. – No smoking., Keep cool. Protect from sunlight., Keep out of reach of children., Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area., Pressurized container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use., Read label before use., Danger
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021