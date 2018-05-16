We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Soleil Dry Touch Sun Protection Mist Spf 50 200Ml

Price reduced by 20% - we’re taking care of the VAT

£ 3.60
£1.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Soleil clear sun protection mist SPF 50
  • 50 SPF HIGH Dry Touch Clear Sun Protection Mist Water Resistant UVA and UVB Protection Dermatologically Tested Non Greasy
  • This fast-absorbing, refreshing and cooling mist protects skin against sun induced damage.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum(Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal), Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Hold 20cm from your body and spray evenly. Apply liberally all over the body 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and again immediately upon sun exposure. Always ensure total coverage of all sun-exposed areas. Re-apply every 1-2 hours and always after swimming, sweating or towelling. For facial use, spray into hand and then apply.

Warnings

  • Extremely flammable aerosol.,
  • Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/ 122°F.,
  • Contains gas under pressure
  • may explode if heated.,
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
  • Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces. – No smoking.,
  • Keep cool. Protect from sunlight.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.,
  • Pressurized container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Danger

Recycling info

Aerosol. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

