Kopparberg 2 X Premium Cider & Glass Gift Set

Kopparberg 2 X Premium Cider & Glass Gift Set
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • 1 x 330ml bottle of mixed fruit cider 1 x 330ml bottle of pear cider and a Kopparberg glass
  • Kopparberg Pear Cider
  • The original Kopparberg hero. Sweetness of fresh pear delivers bags of fruity flavour, Kopparberg's premium and classic Pear Cider is a revitalising drink, best enjoyed outside with friends.
  • Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider
  • Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider delivers a delicious punch of raspberry and blackcurrant flavour. Refreshingly light, Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider is the taste of summer.
  • Since 1882
  • Deep in the mountains of Bergslagen lies the beautiful town of Kopparberg, famous for its copper pathways, ancient churches, gold panning and, most of all, its cider.
  • Our family-owned Kopparbergs Bryggeri has been there for over a century, making cider using traditional methods, the finest ingredients and a unique pioneering spirit.
  • Kopparberg Glass
  • Product of E.U.
  • Kopparberg Pear Cider
  • 1.5 UK Units per bottle
  • Alc. 4.5% vol.
  • Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider
  • 1.3 UK Units per bottle
  • Alc. 4.0% vol.
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • This product contains alcohol and should not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age. Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive. Please refer to individual bottles for units of alcohol information
  • For the facts drinkaware.co.uk

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness.

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the E.U. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.
  • Suitable for use in dishwashers.

Warnings

  • Glass inside.
  • Please open with care.

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Brewery,
  • 714 82,
  • Kopparberg Town,
  • Sweden.
  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

Glass inside. Please open with care.

