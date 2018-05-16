Tesco Finest Sticky Toffee Pudding 400G

- Energy1464kJ 349kcal17%
- Fat16.4g23%
- Saturates10.2g51%
- Sugars30.4g34%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ / 349kcal
Product Description
- All butter date sponge topped with a sticky toffee sauce made with butter.
- Our chefs make our all butter sponge with finely chopped dates and our rich toffee sauce with whipping cream and dark brown soft sugar.
- Rich black treacle and date all butter sponge topped with smooth buttery toffee sauce.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Butter (Milk) (17%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Chopped Date (8%), Pasteurised Egg, Black Treacle, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 30 secs / 2 mins 15 secs
Place onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Preparation and Usage
Remove sleeve and film.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1464kJ / 349kcal
|1464kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|16.4g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|46.7g
|46.7g
|Sugars
|30.4g
|30.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021