Tropicana Plus Vitamin Victory Juice 750Ml

- Energy299 kJ 71 kcal4%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars12g13%
- Salt0.04g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199 kJ
Product Description
- Blend of fruit juices, apple water and carrot puree, with added vitamins.
- - 750ml bottle of Tropicana + Vitamin Victory
- - Juice for a boost! Packed with zesty citrus and tropical fruits with added vitamin goodness
- - Tropicana + Vitamin Victory is a refreshing way to support your immune system. Because every victory starts with a great defence!
- - Vitamins C & B6 contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Vitamins B1 & B2 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- - All that and no added sugar! Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced lifestyle
- - This bottle contains 5 servings
- At Tropicana, we create delicious fruit juices and fruit blends with only best natural produce. Containing pressed fruit juice and only natural sugars, Tropicana juices are the perfect addition to breakfasts, lunchboxes and more. Discover the full range of family-sized cartons, fruit juices and blends, and smaller bottles for refreshment on-the-go.
- Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc 2020.
- Orange, mango, apple, tropical fruits + vitamins
- With added vitamin C & B6 which support your immune system
- Vitamins C & B6 contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamins B1 & B2 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices And Purees (86%) [Apple (40%), Orange (26%), Mango (7%), Pineapple (5%), Mandarin, Passion Fruit (2%), Guava (0.8%)], Apple Water (10%), Carrot Puree (3%), Beta Carotene, Vitamins C, E, B1 (Thiamin), B2 (Riboflavin), B6
Storage
Keep Refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 5 days. For best before date please see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Return to
- We're here to help at
- Tropicana.co.uk or
- UK 0800 032 4460
- RoI 1800 509 408
- Weekday 9am-5pm
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (%*)
|Per 150ml^2 (%*)
|Energy
|199 kJ
|299 kJ
|-
|47 kcal
|71 kcal (4%)
|Fat
|1.0g
|1.5g (2%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|10g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|14g
|of which sugars^1
|8.0g
|12g (13%)
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.04g (1%)
|Vitamin C
|40mg (50%)
|60mg (75%)
|Vitamin E
|3.01mg (25%)
|4.52mg (38%)
|Vitamin BI (Thiamine)
|0.18mg (16%)
|0.27mg (25%)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.13mg (9%)
|0.19mg (13%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.24mg (17%)
|0.36mg (26%)
|Vitamin A
|208µg (26%)
|312µg (39%)
|^1Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruits
|-
|-
|^2This bottle contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
