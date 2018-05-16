Tesco Plant Chef White Sauce 340G

- Energy264kJ 64kcal3%
Product Description
- Plant based white sauce containing soya protein isolate, pea protein, black pepper and nutmeg.
- 100% Plant Based Warmly seasoned soya based white sauce, with black pepper and nutmeg
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Soya Protein Isolate, Yeast Extract, Cane Sugar, Salt, Pea Protein, Concentrated Apple Juice, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a jar (85g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|264kJ / 64kcal
|311kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
