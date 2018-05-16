We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef White Sauce 340G

£ 1.00
£0.30/100g
1/4 of a jar (85g)
  • Energy264kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 264kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Plant based white sauce containing soya protein isolate, pea protein, black pepper and nutmeg.
  • 100% Plant Based Warmly seasoned soya based white sauce, with black pepper and nutmeg
  • Pack size: 340G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Soya Protein Isolate, Yeast Extract, Cane Sugar, Salt, Pea Protein, Concentrated Apple Juice, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a jar (85g)Per 100g
Energy264kJ / 64kcal311kJ / 75kcal
Fat5.1g6.0g
Saturates0.6g0.7g
Carbohydrate3.5g4.1g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0.3g0.3g
Protein0.9g1.1g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

