Schwartz Cheddar Cheese Sauce Mix 38g
New
Product Description
- A sauce mix with Somerset Cheddar cheese for a rich and creamy sauce.
- Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
- Ready in 5-10 Mins
- No Artificial Flavourings
- No Added Preservatives or MSG
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- Full of Flavour
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 38G
Information
Ingredients
Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Somerset Cheese Powder (9%) (Cheddar Cheese Powder, Acid (Lactic Acid)) (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
38g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1566kJ
|291kJ
|4%
|-
|370kcal
|69kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|1.7g
|3%
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|1.1g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|70.0g
|10.1g
|4%
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|3.7g
|4%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|11.4g
|3.9g
|8%
|Salt
|6.74g
|0.71g
|12%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.