Aptamil Organic 1 First Baby Milk Formula 800G

Product Description
- Organic First Infant Milk
- If you would like to understand more about our formulation, visit our website.
- For information on Halal, visit our website.
- Our Organic First Infant Milk developed with gentle organic ingredients
- Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs), as required by the legislation for all infant formula
- As required by legislation, First infant milk is nutritionally complete and suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a varied weaning diet from 6 months
- We have made this organic formulation with animal welfare and the planet in mind.
- Our milk comes from cows that are pastured on open fields when the weather allows, in line with organic standards.
- From the sourcing of our ingredients to partnering with our farmers, quality is our highest priority.
- A parent cares about every detail and so do we.
- Our Unique Expertise
- Inspired by 40 years of research in early life science, the development of Aptamil® Organic First Infant Milk has been driven by our expert knowledge of science and nature.
- During each stage of our development process, our Organic formulation has been crafted with the care and expertise that we believe every parent and baby deserves.
- Moving to the next stage
- Aptamil® Organic Follow On Milk
- - Our organic formulation
- - Suitable for babies from 6 months
- - Complements a weaning diet
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- We do not produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Organic
- Breastmilk Substitute with Organic Ingredients
- Suitable for combination or bottle feeding
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Organic Vegetable Oils (Organic Palm Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Rapeseed Oil, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Sunflower Oil), Organic Lactose (from Milk), Organic Skimmed Milk, Organic Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Organic Whey Protein (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Organic Soy Lecithin), Fish Oil, Potassium Citrate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Inositol, Potassium Hydroxide, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Nicotinamide, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Best Before: see above
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide
- Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 4, Quantity of water per feed 120ml, 4fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: -kg, -lb, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.4g) 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz, No. of feeds per 24 hours: 3
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- How to use this pack
- To open, remove tamper evidence strip on the rim of the pack.
- There is a handy leveller built into the pack. Store your scoop in the lid so that it is kept safe and secure.
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Preparing your baby's feed
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Important feeding advice
- - Make up each feed as required.
- - For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- - Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- - Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- - Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- - Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Organic First Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Call on our expertise
- Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice
- UK 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|276kJ
|-
|66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.4g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.3g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.038g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.017g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|of which, sugars
|7.2g
|of which, lactose
|7.06g
|of which, polyols
|0.011g
|- Inositol
|0.011g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|of which, GOS**
|0.24g
|of which, FOS***
|0.04g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Vitamin A
|58µg
|Vitamin D3
|1.4µg
|Vitamin E
|1.3mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.1µg
|Vitamin C
|9.3mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.08mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.09mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.06mg
|Folate
|17µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.14µg
|Biotin
|2.2µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.73mg
|Sodium
|22.0mg
|Potassium
|70mg
|Chloride
|55mg
|Calcium
|61mg
|Phosphorus
|41mg
|Magnesium
|5.4mg
|Iron
|0.53mg
|Zinc
|0.48mg
|Copper
|0.052mg
|Manganese
|0.003mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.006mg
|Selenium
|3.0µg
|lodine
|13µg
|L-Carnitine
|2.6mg
|Choline
|22mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrates (GOS**)
|0.1g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|** Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|*** Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Organic First Infant Milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
