Coppenrath Wiese Salted Caramel Gateau 610G
New
Product Description
- Salted Caramel Gateau, deep frozen
- Chocolate sponge cake layered with Toffee cream mousse, decorated with a ring of cream mousse rosettes and salted caramel sauce.
- No artificial colours, artificial flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 610G
Information
Ingredients
Cream (20%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Whole Egg, Water, Salted Caramel Sauce (6%) (Sugared Skimmed Condensed Milk, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Butterfat, Maize Starch, Salt, (Milk) Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavour, Gelling Agent Pectins), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Condensed Milk, Wheat Starch, Chocolate Powder (Fat Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Chocolate (0, 5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soya Lecithins), Waxy Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Citrates), Caramel Sugar Syrup, Thickener (Sodium Alginate, Agar-Agar, Carob Gum), Natural Flavour, Salt, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Coconut), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Sulphate), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Acidifier (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectins)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts., Made in a production area that uses Nuts.
Storage
-18 °C best before end: see front of pack-12 °C 3 weeks -6 °C 4 days 5 °C 1 day in refrigerator Do not re-freeze once thawed. Freshly frozen at the bakery. Keep frozen: -18 °C.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- Remove all packaging (as illustrated on rear side panel) whilst frozen and place on a serving plate.
- Defrost at room temperature: 2,5 h
- When sliced allow 1 hour less.
Number of uses
The package contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Conditorei Coppenrath & Wiese KG,
- HansastraßE 10,
- 49497 Mettingen,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Coppenrath & Wiese KG,
- Abercorn House,
- 79 Renfrew Road,
- Paisley,
- PA3 4DA.
Return to
- Coppenrath & Wiese KG,
- Abercorn House,
- 79 Renfrew Road,
- Paisley,
- PA3 4DA.
- www.coppenrath-wiese.com
Net Contents
610g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g contains
|1 piece (1/8 = 76.2 g) = contains
|% RI*
|Energy
|1002 kJ / 239 kcal
|764 kJ / 182 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|10 g
|7.9 g
|11%
|of which saturates
|7.3 g
|5.6 g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|32 g
|25 g
|10%
|of which sugars
|23 g
|18 g
|20%
|Protein
|3.5 g
|2.7 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.38 g
|0.29 g
|5%
|% of the daily reference intake (RI*)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|The package contains 8 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020