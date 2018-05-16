By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coppenrath Wiese Salted Caramel Gateau 610G

Coppenrath Wiese Salted Caramel Gateau 610G
Product Description

  • Salted Caramel Gateau, deep frozen
  • Chocolate sponge cake layered with Toffee cream mousse, decorated with a ring of cream mousse rosettes and salted caramel sauce.
  • No artificial colours, artificial flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 610G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (20%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Whole Egg, Water, Salted Caramel Sauce (6%) (Sugared Skimmed Condensed Milk, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Butterfat, Maize Starch, Salt, (Milk) Mineral Concentrate, Natural Flavour, Gelling Agent Pectins), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Condensed Milk, Wheat Starch, Chocolate Powder (Fat Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Chocolate (0, 5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soya Lecithins), Waxy Maize Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Citrates), Caramel Sugar Syrup, Thickener (Sodium Alginate, Agar-Agar, Carob Gum), Natural Flavour, Salt, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Coconut), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Sulphate), Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Acidifier (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectins)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts., Made in a production area that uses Nuts.

Storage

-18 °C best before end: see front of pack-12 °C 3 weeks -6 °C 4 days 5 °C 1 day in refrigerator Do not re-freeze once thawed. Freshly frozen at the bakery. Keep frozen: -18 °C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • Remove all packaging (as illustrated on rear side panel) whilst frozen and place on a serving plate.
  • Defrost at room temperature: 2,5 h
  • When sliced allow 1 hour less.

Number of uses

The package contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Conditorei Coppenrath & Wiese KG,
  • HansastraßE 10,
  • 49497 Mettingen,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Coppenrath & Wiese KG,
  • Abercorn House,
  • 79 Renfrew Road,
  • Paisley,
  • PA3 4DA.

Return to

  • Coppenrath & Wiese KG,
  • Abercorn House,
  • 79 Renfrew Road,
  • Paisley,
  • PA3 4DA.
  • www.coppenrath-wiese.com

Net Contents

610g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g contains1 piece (1/8 = 76.2 g) = contains% RI*
Energy1002 kJ / 239 kcal764 kJ / 182 kcal9%
Fat10 g7.9 g11%
of which saturates7.3 g5.6 g28%
Carbohydrate32 g25 g10%
of which sugars23 g18 g20%
Protein3.5 g2.7 g5%
Salt0.38 g0.29 g5%
% of the daily reference intake (RI*)---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
The package contains 8 portions---

