Dreamies Christmas Gift Box Cat Treats 300G

Product Description
- Dreamies Xmas Gift Box Cat Treats 300g
- The perfect Christmas presents for cats, DREAMIES 300g Christmas Cat Treat Gift Box includes Snacky Penguin Cat Toy and 10 packs of 30g crunchy cat treats in the dreamiest flavours- 3 each of Chicken and Cheese and two each of, Salmon and Beef. Simply fill the Snacky Penguin Toy with tasty DREAMIES Christmas cat treats and watch your cat try everything to get their paws on this perfect Christmas gift for cats.
- DREAMIES™ cat food biscuits are deliciously crunchy on the outside, and soft on the inside.
- Christmas cat treats are only two calories per treat; a dreamie meal with a crunch.
- Dare to shake the bag and experience the joy of these irresistible treats for cats.
- Cats simply can't resist the great mouth-watering taste of DREAMIES™ Christmas gifts for cats.
- "The Dreamies for cats brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled. We love our felines' individual personalities and their independence, so rewarding your cat with Dreamies cat treats is a great way to bring out the fun-loving side of your cat everyday. The irresistible combination of a dual texture cat treat and irresistible flavour in Dreamies, means your cats will do anything for the great taste of Dreamies treats for cats!"
- Feline kibble 10x30g box and snack toy: 3x Chicken, 3x Cheese, 2x Salmon, 2x Beef
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: For adult cats, feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens, feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
- To turn playtime into treat time, just:
- 1. Twist the toy's head anticlockwise
- 2. Pour in your Dreamies™ treats
- 3. Pop the head back on and twist it clockwise until tight
Warnings
- "WARNING: Snacky Penguin™ Toy is for cats only. Not suitable for children due to small parts. Ensure your pet is supervised by an adult when playing with this item. Despite being of high quality, this toy is not indestructible. Inspect regularly and replace when worn or damaged. For filling the Snacky Penguin twist the Head. Cleaning of the toy only with a damp cloth, not suitable for the dishwasher. Please retain name and address for future reference.
- Produced for Mars Petcare UK from Dom Polymer Technik, Germany"
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Address all enquiries to:
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.dreamiestreats.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.com
Net Contents
10 x 30g ℮
Safety information
"WARNING: Snacky Penguin™ Toy is for cats only. Not suitable for children due to small parts. Ensure your pet is supervised by an adult when playing with this item. Despite being of high quality, this toy is not indestructible. Inspect regularly and replace when worn or damaged. For filling the Snacky Penguin twist the Head. Cleaning of the toy only with a damp cloth, not suitable for the dishwasher. Please retain name and address for future reference. Produced for Mars Petcare UK from Dom Polymer Technik, Germany"
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Beef), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants: - Nutritional additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including 2.2% Dried Cheese Powder, equivalent to 4% Cheese)
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants: - Nutritional additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants: - Nutritional additives: -
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts
Storage
- Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 22.0 Fat content: 22.0 Inorganic matter: 9.0 Crude fibre: 2.0 Energy: 408 kcal/100 g Vitamin A: 1293 IU Vitamin B1: 9.9 mg Vitamin B2: 16.9 mg Vitamin B6: 4.4 mg Vitamin D3: 143 IU Vitamin E: 115 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 6.8 mg Iodine (Potassium iodide): 1.7 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 14.1 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 70.5 mg Additives per kg: - Antioxidants and Colourants: - Nutritional additives: -
