Fever Tree Light Sweet Rhubarb & Raspberry 500Ml

Product Description
- Refreshingly Light Sweet Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water
- Sweet, British rhubarb blends perfectly with fruity raspberries to create a deliciously sweet & refreshing, low calorie mixer.
- Made with Natural Flavours Including British Rhubarb & Raspberries
- Flavoured carbonated soft drink
- Contains Natural Flavours and No Artificial Sweeteners
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Rhubarb Flavouring and Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine, Natural Colouring
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight - Natural colour may fade.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Pairs perfectly with classic London dry gins for a fruity twist on a G&T, or enjoy as a sophisticated soft drink.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Fevertree Limited,
- 186 - 188, Shepherds Bush Road,
- London,
- W6 7NL,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml):
|Energy:
|81kJ, 19kcal
|Total Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|4.7g
|of which sugars:
|4.7g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
Safety information
WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.
