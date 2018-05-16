By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever Tree Light Sweet Rhubarb & Raspberry 500Ml

Fever Tree Light Sweet Rhubarb & Raspberry 500Ml
£ 1.80
£0.36/100ml

Product Description

  • Refreshingly Light Sweet Rhubarb & Raspberry Tonic Water
  • Sweet, British rhubarb blends perfectly with fruity raspberries to create a deliciously sweet & refreshing, low calorie mixer.
  • Made with Natural Flavours Including British Rhubarb & Raspberries
  • Delicious and low in calories
  • Flavoured carbonated soft drink
  • Contains Natural Flavours and No Artificial Sweeteners
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Rhubarb Flavouring and Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine, Natural Colouring

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight - Natural colour may fade.Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Pairs perfectly with classic London dry gins for a fruity twist on a G&T, or enjoy as a sophisticated soft drink.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CONTENTS UNDER PRESSURE. OPEN AND HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Fevertree Limited,
  • 186 - 188, Shepherds Bush Road,
  • London,
  • W6 7NL,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy: 81kJ, 19kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates: 0g
Carbohydrate: 4.7g
of which sugars: 4.7g
Protein: 0g
Salt: 0g

Safety information

