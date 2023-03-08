We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Nivea Q10 Energy Recharging Night Cream 50Ml

4.5(128)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Q10 Energy Recharging Night Cream 50Ml
£13.00
£26.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Q10 Energy Recharging Night Cream 50ml
  • NIVEA Q10 Energy Recharging Night Care provides you with more radiant skin and a healthy look in eight hours. The formula with Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Q10 improves the skin’s moisture lock-in and strengthens the skin barrier. It targets major signs of stress like lines, dullness and lifelessness. Get more youthful-looking and firmer skin in just two weeks! The skin compatibility of this energizing night care has been dermatologically approved.
  • More radiant and healthy looking skin in 8 hours
  • Targets major signs of stress; lines, dullness & lifelessness
  • Improves skin’s moisture lock-in & strengthens skin barrier
  • More youthful-looking & firmer skin in 2 weeks
  • 3 anti-oxidant ingredients: 100% skin-identical Q10, Vitamin C, Vitamin E
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Octyldodecanol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Creatine, 1-Methylhydantoin-2-Imide, Ethylhexylglycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Parfum, CI 16035

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Avoid direct eye contact

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

Avoid direct eye contact

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

128 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice texture

4 stars

A NIVEA Customer

This is a lovely consistency for a night cream, not too thick or greasy. I'm happy with it as an occlusive to lock my serums in. I will say however that I haven't noticed any particular brightening effects.

Good

4 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I've been using this cream for about a week now, too to say if it's making a difference. However the cream has a lovely smell, light, creamy and non greasy which absorbs easily into the skin. You can also feel that it has a firming element in the cream so fingers crossed it will work.

Decent replacement

4 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I have tried the cream for a week now. It's easy to apply and not greasy. Think I will upgrade to this now.

Rich night moisturizer

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I just got the Q10 energy night cream four days ago, this cream is amazing I love the texture on my skin plus really like the fact that it contains vitamins e and c all in one.

Love the day & night cream

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

Purchased this once I'd hometested the day cream and love both of them. The night creams a lovely texture, smells great and leaves your skin feeling nice and soft. Great improvement in my skin since using both cream. Will Definitely be buying them again

Love it

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I absolutely love nivea products they never ever let you down and this cream is one that I find fantastic it absorbers really well leaves skin soft and has an amazing smell. Thank you nivea another great product

Loved it !

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I wouldn't normally purchase nivea moisturiser as it's something I always remembered my mum having around the house, but this is different to the traditional nivea. the cream is thick and has a pleasant smell ,it does feel quite heavy when you initially apply it and doesn't sink in to the skin straight away like my usual moisturiser does . A little goes a long way so the small jar will last ages. . I don't usually use different day and night creams but I honestly think I will purchase this again. I have to wear a mask at work all day which has caused my skin to suffer these past few months of the coronavirus pandemic but several people have asked me what Iv been doing to my skin because it looks fresh and different. . So, it's a yes from me , I would purchase this again and will continue using a separate day and night cream .

Perfect night cream

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I use this cream every night. My face feels soft, firmer and no more tightness.

Decent cream, but not life changing

4 stars

A NIVEA Customer

Felt like a nice cream, didn't dry my skin out. Felt light and didn't smell bad

Great cream

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

Loved this product, made your skin feel soft, and fresh.

1-10 of 128 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here