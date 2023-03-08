Nivea Q10 Energy Recharging Night Cream 50ml

Nice texture
This is a lovely consistency for a night cream, not too thick or greasy. I'm happy with it as an occlusive to lock my serums in. I will say however that I haven't noticed any particular brightening effects.
Good
I've been using this cream for about a week now, too to say if it's making a difference. However the cream has a lovely smell, light, creamy and non greasy which absorbs easily into the skin. You can also feel that it has a firming element in the cream so fingers crossed it will work.
Decent replacement
I have tried the cream for a week now. It's easy to apply and not greasy. Think I will upgrade to this now.
Rich night moisturizer
I just got the Q10 energy night cream four days ago, this cream is amazing I love the texture on my skin plus really like the fact that it contains vitamins e and c all in one.
Love the day & night cream
Purchased this once I'd hometested the day cream and love both of them. The night creams a lovely texture, smells great and leaves your skin feeling nice and soft. Great improvement in my skin since using both cream. Will Definitely be buying them again
Love it
I absolutely love nivea products they never ever let you down and this cream is one that I find fantastic it absorbers really well leaves skin soft and has an amazing smell. Thank you nivea another great product
Loved it !
I wouldn't normally purchase nivea moisturiser as it's something I always remembered my mum having around the house, but this is different to the traditional nivea. the cream is thick and has a pleasant smell ,it does feel quite heavy when you initially apply it and doesn't sink in to the skin straight away like my usual moisturiser does . A little goes a long way so the small jar will last ages. . I don't usually use different day and night creams but I honestly think I will purchase this again. I have to wear a mask at work all day which has caused my skin to suffer these past few months of the coronavirus pandemic but several people have asked me what Iv been doing to my skin because it looks fresh and different. . So, it's a yes from me , I would purchase this again and will continue using a separate day and night cream .
Perfect night cream
I use this cream every night. My face feels soft, firmer and no more tightness.
Decent cream, but not life changing
Felt like a nice cream, didn't dry my skin out. Felt light and didn't smell bad
Great cream
Loved this product, made your skin feel soft, and fresh.