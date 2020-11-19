By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 2 Chocolate Twists

£ 2.50
£1.25/each
One twist
  • Energy1174kJ 281kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.2g
    23%
  • Saturates9.2g
    46%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Gluten free pastries with crème pâtissière and Belgian dark chocolate chips.
  • Twisted light and flaky pastry layered with crème pâtissière and Belgian dark chocolate chips. Best served warm from the oven. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oil and Butter Blend [Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring, Salt], Vanilla Crème Pâtissière (12%) [Water, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Dextrose, Salt, Milk Proteins, Natural Bourbon Vanilla Flavouring, Colours (Carotenes, Riboflavin)], Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Pea Flour, Vegetable Fibres [Potato, Pea, Psyllium Husk, Citrus, Rice, Seaweed] Water, Fructose, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Yeast, Buckwheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Sugar, Salt, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Flavouring. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 7 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne twist (70g)Per 100g
Energy1174kJ / 281kcal1677kJ / 402kcal
Fat16.2g23.2g
Saturates9.2g13.2g
Carbohydrate29.1g41.6g
Sugars6.8g9.7g
Fibre3.0g4.3g
Protein3.2g4.5g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Dont waste your money

2 stars

Heavy sour tasting pastry with barely there chocolate chips. Dont bother. Its a waste of your money.

