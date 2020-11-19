Tesco Free From 2 Chocolate Twists

Dont waste your money
Heavy sour tasting pastry with barely there chocolate chips. Dont bother. Its a waste of your money.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1174kJ / 281kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oil and Butter Blend [Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flavouring, Salt], Vanilla Crème Pâtissière (12%) [Water, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Dextrose, Salt, Milk Proteins, Natural Bourbon Vanilla Flavouring, Colours (Carotenes, Riboflavin)], Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Pea Flour, Vegetable Fibres [Potato, Pea, Psyllium Husk, Citrus, Rice, Seaweed] Water, Fructose, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Yeast, Buckwheat Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonates), Sugar, Salt, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Flavouring.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Oven
Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 7 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
2 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
|Typical Values
|One twist (70g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1174kJ / 281kcal
|1677kJ / 402kcal
|Fat
|16.2g
|23.2g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|13.2g
|Carbohydrate
|29.1g
|41.6g
|Sugars
|6.8g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|4.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
