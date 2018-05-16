Chupa Chups 18 Mini Lollipops 108G

Product Description
- Assorted Fruit Flavour Lollipops: Strawberry, Orange, Apple and Cola.
- Many lollipops, mini size, mega fun!
- Love by generations since 1858!
- Fun is for life, not just for kids
- Chupa chups, forever fun
- The pack may not contain all the flavours indicated.
- Pack size: 108G
Information
Ingredients
(For Fruit Flavours): Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fruit Puree from Concentrate (Apple, Cherry, Raspberry, Pineapple, Lime, Lemon, Strawberry, Peach, Banana, Orange, Blueberry, Blackberry, Mango, Watermelon, Kiwi) (3%), Acids (Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), (For Cola Flavour): Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acids (Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel)
Name and address
- Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
- Polígono Sector Serra,
- c/ Les Masies N°16,
- 08635 Sant Esteve Sesrovires,
- Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- www.chupachups.com
Net Contents
108g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1648 kJ /388 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|- saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|96 g
|- sugars
|83 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,07 g
|of which:
|-
