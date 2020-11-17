Gipsy Hill Ranger Pale Ale 4X330ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Featuring Josh, production wizard and team player.
- Likes home comforts and the great outdoors.
- Illustrated by marcusreed.com
- Ranger is a Clean, Zesty Pale Ale.
- Best Malts, Batch Selected Hops and Stone-Fruit Aromas.
- Made with Calypso and Simcoe Hops
- Each of our beers is a story.
- A story about the people who made it, the care that went into it, and the good times we had along the way.
- Those stories shine through in the quality of this product.
- At Gipsy Hill our passion for beer inspires us to live a better life, and we want the same for you.
- Baller IPA, Hunter Helles Lager, Hepcat Session IPA, Bandit Gluten Free Pale Ale Carver Micro IPA
- 1.4 Units Per Can
- Metal - recycles™ forever
- Brewing a Better Life
- SIBA - Assured Independent British Craft Brewer
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
ABV
4.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Chilled
Storage
Store Below 5°cFor Best Before - see side of box.
Preparation and Usage
- For maximum enjoyment, and freshest taste refrigerate straight away, and drink as soon as possible.
Name and address
- Brewed and packaged at
- The Gipsy Hill Brewing Co.,
- Hamilton Road Industrial Estate,
- London,
- SE27 9SF,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
