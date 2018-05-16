Sunkist No Added Sugar Orange Squash 1 Litre

- Energy20kJ 5kcal<1%
- Fat0.02g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.05g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ/2kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated low calorie fruit juice drink with flavourings & sweeteners.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine
- 100% recyclable
- Cap On - Recycle
- Sunkist is a registered trademark of Sunkist Growers, Inc., USA. Used under license by Nichols Plc
- ®2020 Sunkist Growers, Inc.
- No added sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Comminute from Concentrate (10%), Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Stabilisers (Gum Arabic, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
For Best Before End see cap or shoulder of bottle. Store cool and out of sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Dilute 1 part squash with 4 parts of water. Add extra water for toddlers.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 20 servings
Additives
- Contains Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Nichols Plc,
- Newton-Le-Willows,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml of diluted product
|Energy
|8kJ/2kcal
|Fat
|0.01g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.1g**
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|** Contains Naturally Occurring Fruit Sugars
|-
