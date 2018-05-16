Goodlife Mushroom & Spinach Kievs 2 Pack 250G
New
- Energy1232kJ 295kcal15%
- Fat15g21%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars3g3%
- Salt1.4g23%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1035 kJ
Product Description
- Formed mushroom and spinach, coated in a seeded breadcrumb.
- Follow us! twitter.com/createagoodlife
- Join us! facebook.com/createagoodlife
- "Team me up with vegetable rice and crispy salad for a quick and easy meal."
- At good Life we turn virtuous veg into seriously tasty veggie food. Unlike some, we're not interested in meat mimicry. We're just helping naturally good, delicious vegetables to do their thing.
- With healthy food packed full of unique flavours, natural ingredients and absolutely no nasties, we want to help the nation feel their best. So, whether you fancy a heavenly midweek meal or a healthier weekend comfort eat, we're here for you.
- After all, balance is what a Good Life's all about.
- No artificial nasties!
- Source of fibre
- Free from artificial colours, additives or preservatives
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Product is suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mushroom (16%), Garlic Cheese Sauce (14%) (Cheese (Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Soft Cheese (Milk)), Water, Cream Cheese (Milk), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Powder, Parsley, Salt, Corn Flour), Multiseed Breader (13%) (Crumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Maize Flour, Linseed, Millet, Sunflower Seed, Poppy Seed, Malted Rye Flake, Malted Barley, Toasted Wheat Grains), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cooked Rice, Onion, Spinach (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Tapioca Starch, Free Range Egg White Powder, Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Yeast), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Thyme
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Rye, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18° CIf food is thawed do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from packaging. Always cook from frozen.
Pre heat oven to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Place Kievs onto a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only.
Once cooked, check food is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Izico Food Group,
- Brunel Drive,
- Newark,
- Nottinghamshire,
- NG24 2EG.
Return to
- These Kievs were lovingly created by:
- Izico Food Group,
- Brunel Drive,
- Newark,
- Nottinghamshire,
- NG24 2EG.
- Tel: 01636 701000
- salesuk@izicofoodgroup.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(when oven baked according to instructions): Per 100g (when oven baked)
|(when oven baked according to instructions): Each oven baked kiev contains
|Energy
|1035 kJ
|1232 kJ
|-
|248 kcal
|295 kcal
|Fat
|12.4g
|15g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.2g
|30g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|3g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|6.9g
|8.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.4g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020