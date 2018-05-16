By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodlife Mushroom & Spinach Kievs 2 Pack 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Goodlife Mushroom & Spinach Kievs 2 Pack 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

New

Each oven baked kiev contains:
  • Energy1232kJ 295kcal
    15%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars3g
    3%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1035 kJ

Product Description

  • Formed mushroom and spinach, coated in a seeded breadcrumb.
  • Follow us! twitter.com/createagoodlife
  • Join us! facebook.com/createagoodlife
  • "Team me up with vegetable rice and crispy salad for a quick and easy meal."
  • At good Life we turn virtuous veg into seriously tasty veggie food. Unlike some, we're not interested in meat mimicry. We're just helping naturally good, delicious vegetables to do their thing.
  • With healthy food packed full of unique flavours, natural ingredients and absolutely no nasties, we want to help the nation feel their best. So, whether you fancy a heavenly midweek meal or a healthier weekend comfort eat, we're here for you.
  • After all, balance is what a Good Life's all about.
  • No artificial nasties!
  • Source of fibre
  • Free from artificial colours, additives or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Product is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom (16%), Garlic Cheese Sauce (14%) (Cheese (Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Soft Cheese (Milk)), Water, Cream Cheese (Milk), Unsalted Butter (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Powder, Parsley, Salt, Corn Flour), Multiseed Breader (13%) (Crumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Maize Flour, Linseed, Millet, Sunflower Seed, Poppy Seed, Malted Rye Flake, Malted Barley, Toasted Wheat Grains), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cooked Rice, Onion, Spinach (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Tapioca Starch, Free Range Egg White Powder, Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Yeast), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Rye, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18° CIf food is thawed do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from packaging. Always cook from frozen.
Pre heat oven to 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Place Kievs onto a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only.
Once cooked, check food is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Izico Food Group,
  • Brunel Drive,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2EG.

Return to

  • These Kievs were lovingly created by:
  • Izico Food Group,
  • Brunel Drive,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2EG.
  • Tel: 01636 701000
  • salesuk@izicofoodgroup.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(when oven baked according to instructions): Per 100g (when oven baked)(when oven baked according to instructions): Each oven baked kiev contains
Energy 1035 kJ1232 kJ
-248 kcal295 kcal
Fat 12.4g15g
of which saturates 2.8g3.3g
Carbohydrate 25.2g30g
of which sugars 1.9g3g
Fibre 3.7g2.3g
Protein 6.9g8.2g
Salt 1.2g1.4g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

