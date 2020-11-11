Thorntons Continental Chocolate Advent Calendar 298G
Product Description
- 24 Assorted Chocolates and 1 Milk Chocolate Bar with Hazelnut Praline Centre
- Discover more at www.thorntons.com
- Our Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
- The Taste Journey
- Unique flavours, selected ingredients
- Salted Caramel
- Our twist on classic Belgian flavours - a nutty praline base combined with salted caramel in milk chocolate
- Espresso
- An Italian-inspired recipe of rich coffee flavour in a melting centre, encased in dark chocolate
- Sicilian Mousse
- Zesty lemon mousse covered in white chocolate, reminiscent of Sicilian lemon groves
- Viennese Deluxe
- Our new take on Viennese Truffle, a delicate and creamy cocoa filling, encased in delicious milk chocolate and finely decorated with dark chocolate
- Alpini Praline
- Hazelnut praline in creamy milk chocolate dusted with finely grated white chocolate, evoking the Swiss Alps
- Hazelnut Milano
- A layered centre of cocoa and hazelnut, covered in dark chocolate and sprinkled with delicate cocoa shavings for an intensely enjoyable experience, evoking a rich Italian hot chocolate
- Vanille Truffle
- A vanilla truffle centre encased in both dark and white chocolate and expertly hand-finished
- Hazelnut Slice
- A delicious combination of best quality roast hazelnuts in creamy milk chocolate
- Seville Caramel
- Inspired by the orange blossom of Seville, a combination of orange and caramel encased in dark chocolate
- Gianduiot
- A homage to the famous Italian Gianduiot, a smooth combination of cocoa and hazelnuts for an irresistible melt in the mouth experience
- They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
- At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey
- through excellence.
- © Design 20
- 100% Recyclable Packaging Elements: Carton, Tray, Foil
- Tray contains 50% recycled content.
- Pass the love on and care for the planet
- 25 Doors to Open
- Unique Flavours, Selected Ingredients
- Pass the love on
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 298G
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnuts, Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dextrose, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Double Cream (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Whole Milk, Almonds, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Concentrated Orange Juice, Cocoa Nibs, Dried Instant Coffee, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum, Gianduja Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 29% minimum, Milk Solids 15% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Egg, Cereals containing Gluten.
Storage
Keep in a Cool, Dry Place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Number of uses
Contains 25 chocolates
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates.
- Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
- 0044 800 454537
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
Net Contents
298g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2266 kJ
|-
|544 kcal
|Fat
|34 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|of which Sugars
|49 g
|Protein
|5.9 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
